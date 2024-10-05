LCR team-mates on Motegi sprint clash: “Clearly he did a big mistake”

LCR duo disagree on who is to blame for clash that took Takaaki Nakagami out of Motegi MotoGP sprint

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Takaaki Nakagami says LCR MotoGP team-mate Johann Zarco “clearly did a big mistake” and blames him for their collision in the Japanese Grand Prix sprint.

The two Honda riders were battling well outside of the points on lap five of the 12-lap sprint on Saturday at Motegi when they came together.

Zarco went for a move on the inside of his team-mate at the Turn 2 right-hander and made contact, which sent the Japanese rider onto the deck and out of the sprint.

The stewards took a dim view of this move from Zarco and gave him a long lap penalty, with the Frenchman 14th at the chequered flag.

Nakagami, taking part in his last Japanese GP weekend as a full-time rider, says he is “disappointed” with Zarco and feels he is fully to blame.

“Clearly, I think he did a big mistake,” Nakagami said.

“It was clearly not an overtaking point. I was disappointed in how he moved and we touched each other.

“I was [on the] outside and unfortunately I lost the front and finished in the gravel.

“So, definitely I’m super disappointed how the sprint finished and with the team-mate I’m disappointed.”

Zarco defended himself and believes Nakagami could have done more to avoid the clash, as Tech3 rider Augusto Fernandez had done when the Frenchman made a similar move.

“I tried to go inside because I got more corner speed than Taka,” Zarco added.

“And also the lap before I was not so far from this manoeuvre. And in that moment I wanted to overtake to try to come back to the other guys in front.

“So, I did the move but he has been surprised.

“Then I could do it also on Augusto Fernandez and Augusto could lift the bike up a bit.

“But I expected that he could maybe see me before, but he was not ready and sorry for him that he crashed.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez “thought about” retiring but refused to “give up”
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Japan MotoGP gains for Yamaha will be “a matter of rear grip”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen’s head-scratching reply to query about Red Bull exit clause
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Enea Bastianini “pushed like never” to beat Marc Marquez in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Plea for F1 veteran to belatedly be credited for overachieving drives
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Maverick Vinales victim of ride height device issue in Motegi MotoGP sprint
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
LCR team-mates on Motegi sprint clash: “Clearly he did a big mistake”
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
8h ago
“Electronics malfunction” ended Brad Binder’s Motegi MotoGP sprint podium hopes
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Key reason cited how Fernando Alonso can assist Adrian Newey at Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP
News
8h ago
“Personal mistake” for Acosta in Motegi MotoGP sprint as maiden pole curse continues
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose