Three-part Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP series announced

Two-times MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia is the focus of a newly announced three-part series.

The series is put together by Ducati and MotoGP, and documents Bagnaia’s 2024 season in the World Championship.

2024 saw Bagnaia face off for the second year in succession with Jorge Martin in the fight for the MotoGP World Championship, as the Italian sought his third title in a row.

Ultimately, while Bagnaia failed to defend his title, he still took 11 Grand Prix victories, and 18 wins in total including Sprints.

Such success meant the 2024 season saw Bagnaia enter the top-10 on the all-time winners list in the premier class with his total now reaching 29, while his victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix marked his 50th podium in MotoGP from 106 starts.

The newly announced three-part docuseries will be published on the Ducati YouTube channel, and promises a behind-the-scenes look at the Italian and the Ducati Lenovo Team, covering three Grands Prix towards the end of the 2024 season.

It appears from the series’ trailer (below) that it will shine a light not only on Bagnaia’s successes, but also the struggles he had in 2024, such as with starts and costly mistakes which ultimately led to him relinquishing the MotoGP crown. There even seem to be some fairly heated discussions between Bagnaia and his crew chief Christian Gabbarini, and with Ducati Lenovo Team manager Davide Tardozzi.

The first episode of the series, titled Dream On: Ducati and Bagnaia’s Pursuit to Glory, will be released this weekend, on Sunday 15 December.