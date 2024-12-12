KTM to relinquish MV Agusta stake?

Reports from multiple media sources suggest that KTM could be preparing to sell MV Agusta.

The Pierer Mobility Group (PMG), which owns KTM as well as the Husqvarna and GasGas motorcycle brands, completed the acquisition of a controlling 50.1 per cent stake in MV Agusta earlier this year, after acquiring 25.1% in November 2022.

However, as the Austrian company’s financial situation has deteriorated — to the point where it is now undergoing insolvency proceedings in the hope of avoiding bankruptcy — it has reportedly decided that the MV Agusta brand is not one it wants to retain.

According to the Indian publication Hindustan Times, PMG recently met with union representatives at the Confidustria Varese where it said that MV Agusta “is no longer considered a strategic asset”.

According to the Hindustan Times, production operations for MV Agusta will be returned to the Italian company’s Varese plant by March 2025.

Italian outlet GPOne.com reports that the reason for the reported selling of the MV Agusta brand is not only to reduce PMG’s operating costs but also to bring more equity into the company’s accounts.

The reports of PMG letting go of MV Agusta comes only nine months after the Austrian brand acquired its controlling share. Although it is yet to be confirmed by the Pierer Mobility Group itself, relinquishing the brand would of course end speculation that MV Agusta could be brought back into Grand Prix racing’s top class by the Austrians; a possibility that had been floated since 2023.