Circuit boss provides update on 2025 Valencia MotoGP after flood disaster

The Ricardo Tormo Circuit expects to host this year’s Valencia MotoGP as it steps up its recovery from devastating floods.

Valencia was struck by deadly floods just two weeks before it was due to host the 2024 MotoGP season-finale, which was moved to Barcelona at short-notice as a result.

MotoGP’s next trip to Valencia is due to be the 2025 season-finale in November.

The first phase of the recovery was to create a new access point, to begin work.

The second phase is ongoing, focused on rectifying the main entrance and the car parks. This is key to bringing back customers, albeit in smaller numbers, by March or April.

The third phase, which is necessary to complete before an event of MotoGP’s size can return, must still be carried out.

Focused on access for cars and pedestrians all over the area, it will cost €6m, according to SoyMotor. In total, the full reconstruction could hit €11m.

"The goal is to reach November in good condition,” said Nicolás Collado, director of the circuit.

“Considering the deadlines for tenders and awards, there is a lot of administrative and legal work to be done.

“Once the award is made, it will take the construction companies to take as long as it takes. We will be a little tight in time, we cannot lose a minute.”

Collado said about MotoGP’s return in November: "In the worst case, we would not have 100% of the parking spaces available, the interior would be perfect.

“There would still be a penalty of a few hundred parking spaces, but it would not be a catastrophe.

“As time and deadlines go by, we will assess it and we will be, as always, in contact with the fans to inform them. If that happens, we will have alternatives, such as the train track that we hope will also be repaired. We will give options, even shuttle buses.”

He emphasised that “the grand prix is not in danger”.

Tickets for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP will be on sale from January 31. Some fans who bought a ticket for last November’s cancelled round have kept their ticket which will be valid for this year’s.