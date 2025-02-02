Fermin Aldeguer details “crazy” aspect of MotoGP adaptation

“The first day was very difficult because this bike is so fast…"

Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown. Credit: Gresini Racing.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown. Credit: Gresini Racing.

2025 MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer has had his first days on track of the year during this weekend’s Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

After only four days on the bike, the Spaniard’s adaptation to premier class machinery after spending four years on Moto2 bikes is still a work in progress

“I can stay happy because we work in a good way,” Aldeguer said at the Sepang Shakedown.

“All the laps we improve something on the bike, on the setting, also on my riding style.

“The first day was very difficult because this bike is so fast. After a long break in the winter, riding with MotoGP is crazy. I think we do very good work and we can stay calm.”

The Spaniard added that braking is the most difficult thing to adapt to, partly because of the power of the brakes themselves but also because of the speed at which a MotoGP bike arrives at a corner.

“I think the brake point [is the most difficult thing to adapt to], because now we arrive so fast and it’s crazy where you can brake, and understand this also with a different disc on the brakes,” he said.

“I have to understand a little bit better but we are working on this point.”

From ending day one in the 2:00 range, Aldeguer was in the 1:58s by day three.

However, “I’m not focused on the lap time now because at the end we have to do two seconds faster to arrive at the pole position record,” he said.

“But all the laps I try to improve the riding style, I felt to be a little bit more aggressive, also, for this bike.

“At the end, I think I need time, only, to do laps, to understand better where I can improve.

He added: “I have to understand better also the tyres, but in this point we are very happy because I use very well the rear tyre and I have to understand a little bit better the front for the brakes.”

Something to work on for Aldeguer after the Barcelona test was his position on the bike, work he suggested remains ongoing.

“We are working also on my position because it’s very important on the MotoGP to turn the bike,” he said.

“But I only need laps and feel better, and work on the setting to stay more calm on the bike. I have to adapt my style to do that.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Fermin Aldeguer details "crazy" aspect of MotoGP adaptation
