A MotoGP rider has an unexpected theory about bike steps through the classes

MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura believes the step from Moto3 to Moto2 is harder than the jump between Moto2 and the premier class.

The reigning Moto2 champion joins the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia squad for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, having been a surprise signing by the outfit last summer.

Ogura turned heads with an impressive race simulation during the Sepang shakedown two weeks ago and ended the official test in Malaysia 14th on the final day.

Asked about the difference between going from Moto3 to Moto2 and Moto2 to MotoGP, Ogura made a surprising admission.

“I think the first day with the Moto2 bike. I don’t know [why], maybe from Moto3 to Moto2 is a bigger step,” he said.

“It’s just what I feel. It was just the day after I finished the Moto3 season and in Portimao I couldn’t make a corner, especially the first corner.

“So, almost 300km/h, bigger tyre, I was struggling to lean the bike even. For me, it was really tough. Moto2 to MotoGP was a bit more [easier] for me.”

Ogura will have two more days of testing at Buriram on his RS-GP before making his MotoGP race debut in the Thai Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Asked what he expects from this test, he replied: “Just to find the right timing on the circuit, because we will have the first race here. So, it’s nice I can test two days in a circuit.”

The no-nonsense Japanese youngster didn’t give away much when asked what he feels needs to improve on the bike and with himself, simply stating: “Everything”.

Pinpointing a specific area he is struggling with on the MotoGP bike, Ogura says straightline braking is “the main issue right now”.

In terms of his physical preparations, Ogura believes he is at least strong enough to do a race distance and not suffer with any arm pump.

“I don’t know if I’m strong enough or not but I’m ok for 20 laps,” he said.

“That’s what I know. Maybe I get even stronger, but I don’t know. But at the moment I have no arm pump or whatever for race distance.”

Ogura will have his team-mate Raul Fernandez back on track with him at Buriram, after the Spaniard was ruled out of the Sepang test after a day one crash.

Fernandez has had surgery on a left hand fracture but will attempt to ride this week ahead of the opening round of the season.