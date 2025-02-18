Ducati “standing still”, warned that “opportunity knocks” for rivals

“For the first time in a long time, Ducati are standing still"

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati have been warned that their rivals have an “opportunity” to challenge their dominance over MotoGP.

The factory Ducati team enter 2025 with the eye-catching rider duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, who are widely expected to contend for the title.

But they will take the 2024 engine into battle, after opting against the risk of using a developed version.

“For the first time in a long time, Ducati are standing still,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported from Buriram.

“All the work they’ve done over the winter could not improve the GP24.

“Let’s not get carried away, it’s still the bike to be on. It will be the best bike.

“However, opportunity does knock for their rivals. Most importantly, Aprilia and KTM.

“They have made progress and will be closer this year.

“I still think a Ducati (a red one) will win the championship but there is opportunity for Aprilia and KTM to win races, and make life more difficult than last year.”

Aprilia or KTM to challenge Ducati?

Last year, Ducati won all-but-one grand prix.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales’ unexpected victory at COTA was the only blemish to Ducati’s mighty record.

But in 2025 Ducati have two less bikes on the grid, because Pramac have gone to Yamaha.

And although Ducati’s factory rider line-up is awesome, they have lost Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia.

Enea Bastianini has also bolstered KTM’s ranks, although he has shown signs of struggle in preseason testing.

The season begins with the Thailand MotoGP on February 28-March 2.

Ducati “standing still”, warned that “opportunity knocks” for rivals
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
Is this the next Manxman to win at the Isle of Man TT?
Isle of Man TT
F1 News
22m ago
F1's most at-risk driver? Jack Doohan bluntly replies to Franco Colapinto rumour
Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team, 2024 Abu Dhabi F1
F1 News
55m ago
Is this F1's worst car again in 2025?
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber F1 team, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi test
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati “standing still”, warned that “opportunity knocks” for rivals
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
1h ago
F1 75 Live: 2025 Formula 1 season launch LIVE UPDATES!
F1 75 Live

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu issues worrying prognosis for WorldSBK Australia opener
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Honda find electronics gains at Phillip Island World Superbike test
Xavi Vierge, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone: “We need a little more time, but we don’t have it”
Andrea Iannone, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Honda MotoGP boss urges ‘caution’ over positive testing form
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
WSBK News
4h ago
Is this the clear favourite for the Australia WorldSBK season-opener?
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.