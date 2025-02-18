Ducati “standing still”, warned that “opportunity knocks” for rivals

Ducati have been warned that their rivals have an “opportunity” to challenge their dominance over MotoGP.

The factory Ducati team enter 2025 with the eye-catching rider duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, who are widely expected to contend for the title.

But they will take the 2024 engine into battle, after opting against the risk of using a developed version.

“For the first time in a long time, Ducati are standing still,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported from Buriram.

“All the work they’ve done over the winter could not improve the GP24.

“Let’s not get carried away, it’s still the bike to be on. It will be the best bike.

“However, opportunity does knock for their rivals. Most importantly, Aprilia and KTM.

“They have made progress and will be closer this year.

“I still think a Ducati (a red one) will win the championship but there is opportunity for Aprilia and KTM to win races, and make life more difficult than last year.”

Aprilia or KTM to challenge Ducati?

Last year, Ducati won all-but-one grand prix.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales’ unexpected victory at COTA was the only blemish to Ducati’s mighty record.

But in 2025 Ducati have two less bikes on the grid, because Pramac have gone to Yamaha.

And although Ducati’s factory rider line-up is awesome, they have lost Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia.

Enea Bastianini has also bolstered KTM’s ranks, although he has shown signs of struggle in preseason testing.

The season begins with the Thailand MotoGP on February 28-March 2.