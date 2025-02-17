Rapper Pitbull makes shock Trackhouse announcement

Pitbull was a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing

The rapper Pitbull has severed his ties with the Trackhouse Racing team.

Pitbull aka Armando Christian Perez became a co-owner of the team four years ago, before their MotoGP entry, as they entered the NASCAR Cup.

But ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season, Trackhouse’s second in the series, their big-name co-owner has left.

“Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing,” he confirmed before performing a live show at the Daytona 500.

“Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time.

“We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately.

“We’re looking forward to performing on the sport’s biggest stage this Sunday, the Daytona 500. It is a true honor, Dale!”

Trackhouse founder Justin Marks replied: “This is a great business story. 

“Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand. 

“Now that we've scaled up and have new parters, he's been able to be rewarded for the impact he's made.

“A great investment on both ends.  Excited to see what he does next! DALE!”

Trackhouse’s MotoGP team, a satellite project for Aprilia, enter the new season with Raul Fernandez and rookie Ai Ogura as their riders.

Rapper Pitbull makes shock Trackhouse announcement
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

