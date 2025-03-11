Marco Bezzecchi “very happy” to make Argentina MotoGP return, “disappointed” to miss 2024

MotoGP returns to the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit this weekend where Marco Bezzecchi is the most recent winner.

Aprilia and Marco Bezzecchi head to Argentina this weekend for the second round of the MotoGP World Championship, as the Italian looks to improve on the sixth-place finish he achieved on his Aprilia Racing debut in Thailand.

The Termas de Rio Hondo circuit is an important landmark in the history of both bike and rider in this case, as each took their first MotoGP victory there – and in consecutive years: Aleix Espargaro took the RS-GP to victory for the first time in the 2022 Argentinian Grand Prix; and Bezzecchi claimed a maiden premier class win in the wet 2023 edition.

As a result, for Bezzecchi, Argentina is a race he is happy to see return to the calendar after spending a year away in 2024 following a change of political leadership in the country.

“I am very happy to finally return to Argentina because I really like this track and I was sorely disappointed about not going last year,” Bezzecchi said ahead of this weekend’s race.

“We did a good job in Thailand and we need to keep improving along with the team. I can’t wait to be on the track.”

Lorenzo Savadori appears again for Aprilia this weekend, substituting for Jorge Martin who remains unavailable due to injury.

The Italian has never raced at Termas, and so the 2025 edition of the Argentinian Grand Prix is going to be one of discovery for the Noale brand’s test rider.

“Termas is a new track for me where I have never ridden, and I can’t wait to try it,” he said.

“We are working in the right direction and the goal for the weekend is to continue growing the RS-GP25 more and more so that we can give Jorge [Martin] the best possible bike upon his return.”

