Why Yamaha “was quite afraid” before “perfect” Argentina MotoGP practice

Yamaha MotoGP boss Massimo Meregalli admits the brand “was quite afraid” prior to Friday practice at the Argentina Grand Prix before securing two “perfect” Q2 spots.

After a strong winter on the new M1, Yamaha’s start to the 2025 season at the Thai GP was somewhat disappointing as it achieved a best result of 11th courtesy of Pramac’s Jack Miller - who had to battle with a loose fairing throughout the race.

Fabio Quartararo put the M1’s struggles down to the stiffer tyre construction brought to Buriram, which wouldn’t be the case in Argentina.

However, the typically low-grip track - especially on Fridays in Argentina - also caused a headache for Yamaha, with only Miller inside the top 10 at the end of FP1.

But in second practice in the afternoon, Alex Rins was able to use a tow from session-topper Marc Marquez to drag himself up to sixth while Quartararo was eighth to ensure both factory Yamaha riders secured a direct Q2 qualifying place.

Speaking after the session, Meregalli told the MotoGP world feed: “We already started seeing good signs during the Sepang test.

“Actually Buriram didn’t go as we wanted, but here we were quite afraid because usually in Argentina in FP1 the track is always very green and the grip is not enough.

“And this aspect is usually worse for us. This morning was also wet, so I think it was the worst conditions we could find and both riders complained about the lack of grip.

“We started the last session with both complaining about the grip, but then we made some changes and changed the tyres also.

“For sure the track condition also improved and for us to have both riders in Q2 is perfect.

“This is the first target that we have, to try to achieve Q2 without passing through Q1 because otherwise it gets very difficult. So, let’s say that the first goal has been achieved.”

Miller ended up missing the top 10 by 0.224s in 14th, while his Pramac team-mate Miguel Oliveira was 18th.