Marc Marquez reveals inspiration from athlete who accidentally leaked Honda exit

Marc Marquez has revealed on of his inspirations in recovering from career-threatening injuries.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez has revealed that his compatriot, Rafael Nadal, was an inspiration for him in his recovery from a series of career-threatening injuries.

Marquez, who is among the nominees for the Comeback of the Year prize at the Laureus sports awards, said that he was sitting on his sofa watching Nadal win the Australian Open – his first Grand Slam title since the 2020 French Open – and decided that he would also be able to return to the top of MotoGP.

“Of course, in sport, we have a lot of comebacks and there are great inspirations, but, for me, [Rafael] Nadal was a real inspiration,” Marquez told Laureus.

“I remember the day he was playing the Australian Open and he won after a lot of injuries; and I was there at home on the sofa with my arm completely blocked and I said ‘Okay, I will do [this, too]’.

“A lot of days, a lot of moments, but Rafa Nadal was a great inspiration.”

Nadal’s tennis career was one that had been dominated at times by injury, perhaps most notably several knee problems in the first half of the 2010s. By the time Marquez was watching him win the 2022 Australian Open, Nadal was returning after his 2021 season was cut short by a left foot injury.

For Marquez, the story has been slightly different, in that it was shoulder injuries which were most prevalent during the middle of his career, with problematic left and right shoulders in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

But the chain of injuries which began with the humerus fracture in 2020 and from which he didn’t fully emerge until the middle of 2023 when he returned from the fractured thumb he sustained at the MotoGP season opener in Portugal was one which threatened to end his career, most seriously with the twisted healing of the aforementioned humerus and the recurrence of diplopia in 2022.

While Marquez was fit in 2023, the Honda he was riding was incapable of winning. 

His decision to exit HRC early to join Ducati - a move which was leaked by Nadal himself in 2023 - has resulted in five Grand Prix wins since the beginning of 2024, including a perfect start with the Ducati Lenovo Team to the 2025 season with pole, Sprint victory, and Grand Prix victory at each of the opening two rounds in Thailand and Argentina, respectively.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
46m ago
Lando Norris takes aim at George Russell’s “mentality” amid McLaren pace debate
George Russell and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
49m ago
Timeline advised for Jorge Martin return from worrying injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
“Embarrassing” for Lewis Hamilton to be beaten by Williams in Australia, says F1 pundit
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
RR News
1h ago
John McGuinness: “If there was somebody faster, they’d get a Honda ride”
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals encouraging Mercedes conclusion after F1 Australian GP
Toto Wolff

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio ‘wants the video’ of his ‘inventive’ Johann Zarco overtake
Fabio Di Giannantonio, Johann Zarco, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Last minute setup change blamed for Liam Lawson’s nightmare Australian GP
Liam Lawson
F1 News
4h ago
Martin Brundle delivers “spectacularly mature” Kimi Antonelli verdict after Australia
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
5h ago
Theory touted why Alex Marquez could stay ahead of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP 2025
Alex Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
WSBK News
5h ago
Nicolo Bulega: “Good feeling didn’t arrive” at Portimao World Superbike test
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.