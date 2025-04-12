Marc Marquez won’t copy Valentino Rossi with one vital decision

Marc Marquez to go in a different direction to Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Marc Marquez insists he will not go down the same path as Valentino Rossi with one major career decision.

Marquez is arguably the fiercest of Rossi’s many MotoGP rivals over his legendary stint.

The feud they waged continues after Rossi’s retirement from 2021 because Marquez is trying to match his tally of nine world championships this year, as the teammate of VR46 academy graduate Pecco Bagnaia.

Rossi is in attendance at this weekend’s Qatar MotoGP where Marquez and Bagnaia are head-to-head again.

Rossi, now aged 46, is now racing on four wheels with an eye on this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jorge Lorenzo is another MotoGP legend who got behind the wheel of racing cars after his retirement from motorcycle racing, but Marquez will not go down that route.

Marc Marquez won't replicate Valentino Rossi

“No,” he told Motorsport. “If you ask now, today? I say no.

“But you never know!”

Marquez was quizzed about why he is never spotted in a luxury car - given his MotoGP earning power, he could surely afford a nice toy to drive around in.

“I don’t have any,” he insisted. “I have bought two cars in my life.

“A Porsche Turbo S, that was like a bet. I said, after I came back from injury in 2021, I said to the team ‘if I win a race…’

“They always joked with me, at Honda ‘you never spend money on cars! If you win a race this year, after the injury, buy a car!’

“Then I bought it. But I had it for a year, or a year-and-a-half, then I changed. I bought a Audi RS6.

“I don’t like to have supercars. Maybe in the future I will like them but now, I have my Audi RS6.”

