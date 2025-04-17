Star rookie showing in Qatar MotoGP hindered by “bad luck”

Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer gets career-high result in Qatar GP

Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Gresini Ducati rookie Fermin Aldeguer enjoyed his best weekend of his maiden MotoGP season so far at the Qatar Grand Prix, but “bad luck” stopped it from being even better.

The 20-year-old was denied a top five finish in the Americas GP after he crashed late on in the grand prix, but was able to carry that form over to last weekend’s Qatar GP.

Qualifying eighth, Fermin Aldeguer was fourth in the sprint at Lusail before taking a season-best sixth in the grand prix at the chequered flag - which became fifth when second-placed Maverick Vinales was handed a post-race penalty.

Aldeguer was only 7.484s away from race winner Marc Marquez and just under a second behind eventual third-place finisher Franco Morbidelli on the VR46-run GP24.

While pleased with his progress, Aldeguer explained that “bad luck” with his rear medium tyre ultimately stopped him from challenging for more.

“We have to stay very happy with the weekend because we did an incredible work,” Aldeguer told MotoGP’s official website.

“Always the progression is up. We don’t do this up and down because it’s important to not lose the good way.

“Very happy with the weekend. We were very competitive in all conditions, during the free practices and races.

“Bad luck, I think, because we are not so happy with the rear tyre of the race because I had a lot of chattering, three or four times more than the other Ducati riders.

“We have to analyse this and try to see where is the problem and continue improving.”

Aldeguer heads to the European portion of the championship “happy” with his base set-up and confident he can carry on his strong form from Qatar.

“Jerez is one track that I like a lot,” he said, looking ahead to the Spanish GP.

“In the last year I won there with Moto2.

“It’s very special for the Spanish riders with all the people, all the support.

“I always try to do my best. Now we go to Europe, different tracks, smaller tracks.

“We have to understand the bike also in these conditions. But I’m happy with my base. I think we can do also good races in Europe.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
14s ago
Ex-FIA deputy president sheds more light on shock resignation
Robert Reid, former FIA deputy president for sport
F1 News
41m ago
Delaying 2026 rules would have been a “serious mistake”, says F1 boss
Stefano Domenicali
F1 News
58m ago
‘This guy wants to kill me’ - Unheard Alex Albon radio rant at F1 rival
Alex Albon
F1 News
1h ago
Date revealed for earliest exit clause activation in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 contract
Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko
F1 News
1h ago
F1 legend makes bold “beginning of the end” claim for Max Verstappen at Red Bull
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Red Bull admit wind tunnel ‘shortcomings’ to blame for F1 woes
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales’ Qatar MotoGP podium hailed as “real” by KTM boss
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega “has nothing to worry about” after Dutch WorldSBK DNFs - Avaro Bautista
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Alstralian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Star rookie showing in Qatar MotoGP hindered by “bad luck”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
BSB News
3h ago
“More new items to try” for Glenn Irwin at Donington BSB test
Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Navarra Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.