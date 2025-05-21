Last chance to break incredible Marc Marquez record - but the omens are good

A 12-year MotoGP record could sensationally be broken at Silverstone

Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer
A classic Marc Marquez MotoGP record which has stood for 12 years could tumble at Silverstone this weekend.

But, the British MotoGP on Sunday is the final opportunity for one highly-rated rider to break the record before they are no longer eligible.

Marquez is the youngest winner of a MotoGP race, achieving the feat in his rookie season in 2013.

He was 20 years, and 63 days, when he won at the Circuit of the Americas, edging Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo who joined him on the podium.

Fermin Aldeguer has the unique opportunity to break that record at this weekend’s British MotoGP.

Aldeguer will be 20 years, and 50 days, on Sunday.

It’s his last chance, at the seventh round of the 2025 season, to etch his name into the history books. By the next race, at Aragon, he will be older than Marquez was in 2013.

But the omens are good.

In each of the past seven events, the British MotoGP has been won for the first time by a rider who has never previously won at Silverstone.

Enea Bastianini (2024),  Aleix Espargaro (2023), Pecco Bagnaia (2022), Fabio Quartararo (2021), Alex Rins (2019), Andrea Dovizioso (2017) and Maverick Vinales (2016) were the first-time Silverstone winners.

Can Fermin Aldeguer break Marc Marquez record?

Gresini rider Aldeguer would be an apt first-time winner of the British MotoGP if he can make a major step forward which he has been quietly threatening to do.

The rookie, riding a year-old Ducati, enjoyed a breakthrough weekend last time out at Le Mans.

After a strong Friday Practice he warned that a good result could be on the cards, then produced two podiums in the sprint and the grand prix. It was his first Sunday podium in the premier class.

Considering his teammate Alex Marquez is second in the MotoGP standings behind Marc, Aldeguer knows he is riding competitive machinery.

His ride in France caught the eye for his ability to mix it with the Marquez brothers across the whole weekend.

Victory as an underdog at Silverstone would be a huge personal milestone which would also break Marquez’s record for the youngest-ever winner, and become MotoGP history.

