Toprak “in the chaos” but sees top ten potential at Balaton MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu says Yamaha's acceleration remains a major limitation after showing top ten potential in the Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Toprak Razgatlioglu believes a top-ten finish was possible in Saturday's Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint after recovering from some first-corner chaos to finish as Yamaha's leading rider.

The Pramac rider started only 18th on the grid, then became caught up in the crowded opening turns.

Fortunately, all riders remained on two wheels, but the reigning WorldSBK champion lost almost five seconds to race leader Marc Marquez by the end of the opening lap alone.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

While many riders struggled to pass on the stop-go circuit, Razgatlioglu was able to climb to 13th place, as the top Yamaha rider, taking the chequered flag 14.1s from Marquez.

“Difficult because we started 18th, but we did a good race,” Razgatlioglu said.

“If I'm starting the front, maybe it's possible to finish in the top 10, because I was in a lot of the chaos, in the first corner especially.

“We lost almost five seconds from Marc on the first lap. But after I rode better and kept my pace.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Razgatlioglu, one of the few riders to enjoy the stop-go Balaton layout since his  WorldSBK sweep, said he didn’t find overtaking too tricky.

“For me it's not difficult. I'm enjoying. Because I like the stop and go. Especially the chicanes. I'm really strong, but in some corner exits I lose a lot<” he said.

“On the brake I'm happy now. But acceleration side, the bike is not really good there. We are trying to improve, especially the first touch of the gas. Because some long corner, you need to touch the gas after you pick up but I feel immediately rear spin and the acceleration is destroyed.

“They see it on the data, they know the problem. But we will try to improve tomorrow. If we are making some step tomorrow, I think the long race, maybe we will do much better the pace.”

Team-mate Jack Miller was one place and 1.6s behind Razgatlioglu at the finish.

Toprak “in the chaos” but sees top ten potential at Balaton MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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