Iker Lecuona explains MotoGP “dirty air” dilemma after Ducati debut Sprint

Iker Lecuona said that adapting to MotoGP's “dirty air” was one of the biggest lessons from his first Sprint race since 2023.

Making his Ducati debut as Alex Marquez's replacement at Gresini, the former KTM MotoGP rider recovered from a cautious opening lap to finish 18th, but just three seconds behind 13th-placed Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“If you see the start, I braked and everyone goes in front of me!” he smiled.

“So okay, maybe a bit more risk [tomorrow] will be fine. Today I braked very gentle!”

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Part of that caution stemmed from memories of a heavy WorldSBK accident at Balaton Park last year.

“Last year, I had a massive crash here,” Lecuona explained.

“So I was very calm at corner one, I'm almost last. Then I started to work and overtake some riders.”

After dropping from to 20th on the opening lap, the Spaniard quickly recovered to 17th before becoming trapped behind Brad Binder's KTM.

“I feel fast. For me, we could be in the top 12, 13. In that group,” he said.

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“But when we arrived to Brad, who brakes very late, it was tricky.

“I tried a few times, but then my tyre temperature goes higher so I started to lock much more.

“Then I went wide and I needed to [give] the position to Fabio to avoid a penalty.

“That is the point I need to learn for tomorrow. Don't do a mistake because we lose 1.5 seconds in that lap for nothing.

“But honestly I'm quite happy. The performance was there, I just need to do a better start and not lose the positions.”

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Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Dirty air "massive" in MotoGP

Lecuona then highlighted the 'dirty air' effect of MotoGP aerodynamics compared to WorldSBK, where machines only have basic front wings.

“A difficult thing to manage is the slipstream on braking, with the aerodynamics,” he said.

“In Superbike we feel it a little bit, but here it is massive.

“If you stay behind, you go in the dirty air and lock the front. But if you go out of the line you are on the dirty areas.

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“So it was tricky. I think it’s the difficult side of the race that I need to learn also, because for me it's something new.”

Team-mate Fermin Aldeguer delivered a fourth-place finish for Gresini.

