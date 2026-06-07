WATCH: Jorge Martin wipes out Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 1 in Hungary MotoGP drama

Jorge Martin wiped out Aprilia team-mate and title rival Marco Bezzecchi in a Turn 1 collision at the start of the MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix.

Just 20 points split the two factory Aprilia riders heading into Sunday’s grand prix at Balaton Park, after Marco Bezzecchi finished third in the sprint.

Team orders have been a hot topic surrounding the Aprilia factory, following a dramatic Catalan Grand Prix last month.

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Aggressive riding in the sprint from Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez on Jorge Martin in the sprint, followed by a collision between the pair in the grand prix at Barcelona, led to a manufacturer meeting between all four of its riders.

No team orders were imposed, though Aprilia noted that all four of its riders must show respect for each other when racing on track.

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But tensions are set to flare again within Aprilia, after Jorge Martin got out of shape under braking for Turn 1 at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and crashed into Bezzecchi.

The incident wiped out Fernandez, as well as VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio - who is third in the standings - and Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer.

The FIM MotoGP stewards have placed the incident under investigation.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Martin has been taken to the medical centre for checks after that crash, as has Bezzecchi.

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It’s the second time since joining the factory Aprilia squad that Martin has been involved in a lap-one collision with team-mate Bezzecchi.

A similar crash unfolded at the start of the sprint at the Japanese Grand Prix last year, which left the 2024 world champion injured.

At the Italian Grand Prix, Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora said of the rules of engagement between the Noale brand's riders: “After Barcelona, we had a meeting all together, us and the Trackhouse guys,” he said

“Everybody understood that it is necessary to be more quiet during the race, in particular where we are fighting to score points. So everything is under control.”

He added: “Respect... Wait a little bit to make a manoeuvre. Don't attack if there is not enough space. And, at the end, respect.”

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After the Catalan GP incident between Martin and Fernandez, the former was seen shoving Bonora when he came back to the Aprilia garage.

It's understood that this was in response to Aprilia warning Fernandez after their sprint run-in at Barcelona.