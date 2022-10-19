NASCAR Suspends Bubba Wallace One Race for Crashing Kyle Larson

Wallace will miss this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for his retaliation on Larson in Sunday's race. No fine or points were assessed, but Wallace is the first Cup driver to be suspended for actions in a race since 2015 when Matt Kenseth wrecked Joey Logano at Martinsville Speedway.

The incident between Wallace and Larson began on Lap 95 of the race when the two made contact exiting Turn 4. Wallace retaliated by turning left, hooking the right-rear of Larson's car and sending him hard into the outside wall. Both cars were destroyed and Wallace walked down to Larson and began shoving him multiple times. Larson did not retaliate during the physical altercation.

Nearly 24 hours after the incident, Bubba posted on social media that he was remorseful. “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car,” Wallace wrote. “My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.”

“Our actions are really specific to what took place on the racetrack,” said NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell. “When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds, really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are today, and where we want to draw that line going forward, we thought that definitely crossed a line, and that’s what we focused on in terms of making this call.”

The team will not appeal the penalty, and John Hunter Nemechek will fill in for Wallace in the No. 45 Toyota Camry this weekend.

It has been a wild season for 23XI Racing, with Kurt Busch announcing before the race in his hometown of Las Vegas that he is retiring from full-time competition. Ty Gibbs has been filling in for him this season and Tyler Reddick will be taking over that car next season after securing a buyout from Richard Childress Racing.