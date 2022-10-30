NASCAR 2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 – Full Race Results from Round 9 of The Playoffs

Chad Smith's picture
30 Oct 2022
NASCAR 2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 – Full Race Results from Round 9 of The Pla

Full race results from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, Round 9 of the 2022 Playoffs.Full race results from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, Round 9 of the 2022 Playoffs.

2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
4Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
5Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
6Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
8William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
10Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
11Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
12Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
13Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
14Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
15Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
16Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
17Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
18Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
19Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
20Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
21Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
22Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
23Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
24AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
25Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
26Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
27Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
30Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
31JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
32Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
33Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
35BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
36Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet

The penultimate race of the 2022 season delivered one of the most iconic moments in NASCAR history. For the second consecutive elimination race, Christopher Bell won in a must-win situation. The victory locked him into the championship race, but that was overshadowed by the move that Ross Chastain pulled on the final lap.

Needing another point to pass Denny Hamlin for the final playoff spot, Chastain rode the outside wall in a desperate slingshot move and passed Hamlin just before the finish line. The move almost didn't look real, and it took a few moments for everyone to realize what had just happened. It was truly an iconic moment that denied Hamlin another shot at his first Cup championship.

It was shock and disappointment for Hamlin, who dominated the second stage by leading every lap. He was in position coming to the checkered flag but was stunned to see Chastain slip by him right at the finish line. It was a bittersweet day for the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, with Bell winning the race and Hamlin getting knocked out.

Ryan Blaney finished 3rd behind Kyle Larson, but was one of the four playoff drivers that came up short. William Byron finished 8th and was also eliminated today. The last driver that missed out was Chase Briscoe (10th), who was leading the race until the final few laps when Bell was able to get by him.

The incredible moments for Bell and Chastain have them in the championship four, where they will go up against two former champions in Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, who finished 7th and 11th today. Bell's victory today was his third win of the season. Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Trackhouse Racing will all have a car battling for a championship next Sunday.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Joey Logano

2018 - Clint Bowyer

2017 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Brad Keselowski

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Jeff Gordon

2015 - Denny Hamlin

 