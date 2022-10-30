NASCAR 2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 – Full Race Results from Round 9 of The Pla

2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 4 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 5 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 8 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 13 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 16 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 24 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 26 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 30 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 32 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 36 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The penultimate race of the 2022 season delivered one of the most iconic moments in NASCAR history. For the second consecutive elimination race, Christopher Bell won in a must-win situation. The victory locked him into the championship race, but that was overshadowed by the move that Ross Chastain pulled on the final lap.

Needing another point to pass Denny Hamlin for the final playoff spot, Chastain rode the outside wall in a desperate slingshot move and passed Hamlin just before the finish line. The move almost didn't look real, and it took a few moments for everyone to realize what had just happened. It was truly an iconic moment that denied Hamlin another shot at his first Cup championship.

It was shock and disappointment for Hamlin, who dominated the second stage by leading every lap. He was in position coming to the checkered flag but was stunned to see Chastain slip by him right at the finish line. It was a bittersweet day for the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, with Bell winning the race and Hamlin getting knocked out.

Ryan Blaney finished 3rd behind Kyle Larson, but was one of the four playoff drivers that came up short. William Byron finished 8th and was also eliminated today. The last driver that missed out was Chase Briscoe (10th), who was leading the race until the final few laps when Bell was able to get by him.

The incredible moments for Bell and Chastain have them in the championship four, where they will go up against two former champions in Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, who finished 7th and 11th today. Bell's victory today was his third win of the season. Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Trackhouse Racing will all have a car battling for a championship next Sunday.

Previous Martinsville winners

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Alex Bowman

2021 - Martin Truex Jr

2020 - Chase Elliott

2020 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Martin Truex Jr

2019 - Brad Keselowski

2018 - Joey Logano

2018 - Clint Bowyer

2017 - Kyle Busch

2017 - Brad Keselowski

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Jeff Gordon

2015 - Denny Hamlin