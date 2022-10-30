NASCAR 2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 – Full Race Results from Round 9 of The Pla

NASCAR 2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 – Full Race Results from Round 9 of The Playoffs
Full race results from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, Round 9 of the 2022 Playoffs.Full race results from the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville, Round 9 of the 2022 Playoffs.
|2022 Martinsville Xfinity 500 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|5
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|16
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|19
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|26
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|30
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|31
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
The penultimate race of the 2022 season delivered one of the most iconic moments in NASCAR history. For the second consecutive elimination race, Christopher Bell won in a must-win situation. The victory locked him into the championship race, but that was overshadowed by the move that Ross Chastain pulled on the final lap.
Needing another point to pass Denny Hamlin for the final playoff spot, Chastain rode the outside wall in a desperate slingshot move and passed Hamlin just before the finish line. The move almost didn't look real, and it took a few moments for everyone to realize what had just happened. It was truly an iconic moment that denied Hamlin another shot at his first Cup championship.
It was shock and disappointment for Hamlin, who dominated the second stage by leading every lap. He was in position coming to the checkered flag but was stunned to see Chastain slip by him right at the finish line. It was a bittersweet day for the Joe Gibbs Racing organization, with Bell winning the race and Hamlin getting knocked out.
Ryan Blaney finished 3rd behind Kyle Larson, but was one of the four playoff drivers that came up short. William Byron finished 8th and was also eliminated today. The last driver that missed out was Chase Briscoe (10th), who was leading the race until the final few laps when Bell was able to get by him.
The incredible moments for Bell and Chastain have them in the championship four, where they will go up against two former champions in Joey Logano and Chase Elliott, who finished 7th and 11th today. Bell's victory today was his third win of the season. Team Penske, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Trackhouse Racing will all have a car battling for a championship next Sunday.
Previous Martinsville winners
2022 - William Byron
2021 - Alex Bowman
2021 - Martin Truex Jr
2020 - Chase Elliott
2020 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Martin Truex Jr
2019 - Brad Keselowski
2018 - Joey Logano
2018 - Clint Bowyer
2017 - Kyle Busch
2017 - Brad Keselowski
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2016 - Kyle Busch
2015 - Jeff Gordon
2015 - Denny Hamlin