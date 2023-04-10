2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race Driver Ratings

NASCAR: Driver Rankings For The 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Crash NASCAR journalist Chad Smith goes through the field to hand out driver ratings for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Christopher Bell: 10
Bell has clearly been the best driver in the JGR stable for the last couple of years, and now he could be in the midst of a breakout season.
Tyler Reddick: 10
He may have come up one spot short, but Reddick now has a ton of momentum after getting his season off to a slow start.
Austin Dillon: 9
This was an impressive result for Dillon, who is one of the forgotten dirt racers in the field.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 8
The veteran dirt racer and Daytona 500 champion scored his best result of the season since the Great American Race.
Chase Briscoe: 7
Briscoe ran up front for most of the night but found the wall late in the race on his own, then spun Ryan Blaney on the last restart.
Justin Haley: 8
The driver that no one ever talks about scored yet another under-the-radar top-ten.
Martin Truex Jr: 8
This was somewhat of a surprise, but kudos to Truex and the No. 19 team for a very strong run.
Todd Gilliland: 8
Another top-ten for Gilliland, who continues to show his true potential in this series.
Kevin Harvick: 7
He was never up contending for the race lead, but Harvick performed well in his final dirt race.
Michael McDowell: 8
Credit to Front Row Motorsports for having both of their cars inside the top ten.
Ty Gibbs: 8
The rookie did well, just missing out on a top-ten finish.
Bubba Wallace: 7
Aside from his spin early in the race, it was a good weekend for Bubba, who won his Heat race last night.
William Byron: 7
The hottest driver in the series was cooled down a bit tonight, partly because of hard contact early in the race.
Brad Keselowski: 5
It was a brutal night for Keselowski, who spun multiple times.
Chris Buescher: 5
Much like his owner/teammate above, it was just not a great night for RFK Racing.
Austin Cindric: 6
Expectations may have been slightly higher, but it was a rough night for all three Penske drivers.
Denny Hamlin: 7
A mediocre night quickly went south with a late spin. He was clearly the slowest of the four JGR cars.
Ryan Blaney: 8
A potential solid finish went out the window on the final restart when he was spun up front by Briscoe.
Ryan Preece: 4
Preece has already been struggling this season, and did himself no favors tonight by trying to extract some revenge on Kyle Larson.
Daniel Suarez: 5
He was taken out late in the race but Suarez was never in the ballpark anyway.
Ross Chastain: 5
Much like his Trackhouse teammate, Chastain had nothing for the rest of the field tonight.
Alex Bowman: 5
Known for his prowess on dirt, more was expected of Bowman in this event.
Kyle Busch: 8
He ran strong for most of the night, until a mechanical issue took the defending race winner out of contention.
Kyle Larson: 8
Larson dominated the opening stage and had the race well in hand until Preece put him into the wall intentionally, multiple times.
Joey Logano: 3
It just wasn’t Joey’s night, as he was collected in multiple incidents and penalized on pit road.