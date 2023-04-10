2023 Bristol Food City Dirt Race Driver Ratings

Christopher Bell: 10

Bell has clearly been the best driver in the JGR stable for the last couple of years, and now he could be in the midst of a breakout season.

Tyler Reddick: 10

He may have come up one spot short, but Reddick now has a ton of momentum after getting his season off to a slow start.

Austin Dillon: 9

This was an impressive result for Dillon, who is one of the forgotten dirt racers in the field.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr: 8

The veteran dirt racer and Daytona 500 champion scored his best result of the season since the Great American Race.

Chase Briscoe: 7

Briscoe ran up front for most of the night but found the wall late in the race on his own, then spun Ryan Blaney on the last restart.

Justin Haley: 8

The driver that no one ever talks about scored yet another under-the-radar top-ten.

Martin Truex Jr: 8

This was somewhat of a surprise, but kudos to Truex and the No. 19 team for a very strong run.

Todd Gilliland: 8

Another top-ten for Gilliland, who continues to show his true potential in this series.

Kevin Harvick: 7

He was never up contending for the race lead, but Harvick performed well in his final dirt race.

Michael McDowell: 8

Credit to Front Row Motorsports for having both of their cars inside the top ten.

Ty Gibbs: 8

The rookie did well, just missing out on a top-ten finish.

Bubba Wallace: 7

Aside from his spin early in the race, it was a good weekend for Bubba, who won his Heat race last night.

William Byron: 7

The hottest driver in the series was cooled down a bit tonight, partly because of hard contact early in the race.

Brad Keselowski: 5

It was a brutal night for Keselowski, who spun multiple times.

Chris Buescher: 5

Much like his owner/teammate above, it was just not a great night for RFK Racing.

Austin Cindric: 6

Expectations may have been slightly higher, but it was a rough night for all three Penske drivers.

Denny Hamlin: 7

A mediocre night quickly went south with a late spin. He was clearly the slowest of the four JGR cars.

Ryan Blaney: 8

A potential solid finish went out the window on the final restart when he was spun up front by Briscoe.

Ryan Preece: 4

Preece has already been struggling this season, and did himself no favors tonight by trying to extract some revenge on Kyle Larson.

Daniel Suarez: 5

He was taken out late in the race but Suarez was never in the ballpark anyway.

Ross Chastain: 5

Much like his Trackhouse teammate, Chastain had nothing for the rest of the field tonight.

Alex Bowman: 5

Known for his prowess on dirt, more was expected of Bowman in this event.

Kyle Busch: 8

He ran strong for most of the night, until a mechanical issue took the defending race winner out of contention.

Kyle Larson: 8

Larson dominated the opening stage and had the race well in hand until Preece put him into the wall intentionally, multiple times.

Joey Logano: 3

It just wasn’t Joey’s night, as he was collected in multiple incidents and penalized on pit road.