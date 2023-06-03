NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 7 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 10 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 11 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 13 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 14 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 15 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 19 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 20 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 22 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 26 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 28 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 29 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 30 Corey LaJoie Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 32 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 33 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 35 Greay Gaulding Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford

The inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway last year was one of the few bright spots for Kyle Busch, who led 66 laps and finished runner-up. He continued his positive momentum at Gateway today by earning pole position for tomorrow's Enjoy Illinois 300 race. This is the first pole of the season for the Richard Childress Racing driver, and the 33rd of his career.

Joining Busch on the front row will be last week's winner, Ryan Blaney. After snapping his 59-race winless streak in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, Blaney was fastest of the Team Penske drivers, who all qualified inside the top-ten. Veterans Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will start from Row 2, with Martin Truex Jr and defending race winner Joey Logano starting in Row 3. The remaining top-ten qualifiers were William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric.

Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were AJ Allmendinger and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who will start from Row 6 tomorrow. Christopher Bell struggled during his run and will start 17th, alongside Alex Bowman in 18th. Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace also have some work to do tomorrow as they start from Row 10. Kyle Larson starts behind all of them, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 22nd today.

Chase Briscoe, who starts 25th, was hit with a massive penalty from NASCAR this week. The team was using a counterfeit part on their car last weekend, and was penalized 120 points, dropping them from 17th to 31st in the standings. They were also docked 25 playoff points, fined $250,000 and lost their crew chief for six races. Chase Elliott was suspended for this race after intentionally taking out Hamlin in Charlotte last weekend. Corey LaJoie is driving his No. 9 Chevrolet, and qualified in 30th position.

Previous Gateway winners

2022: Joey Logano