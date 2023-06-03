NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Kyle Busch on Pole For Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Full Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway where Kyle Busch earned pole position for the race.
|2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|22
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|29
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|32
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35
|Greay Gaulding
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
The inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway last year was one of the few bright spots for Kyle Busch, who led 66 laps and finished runner-up. He continued his positive momentum at Gateway today by earning pole position for tomorrow's Enjoy Illinois 300 race. This is the first pole of the season for the Richard Childress Racing driver, and the 33rd of his career.
Joining Busch on the front row will be last week's winner, Ryan Blaney. After snapping his 59-race winless streak in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, Blaney was fastest of the Team Penske drivers, who all qualified inside the top-ten. Veterans Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will start from Row 2, with Martin Truex Jr and defending race winner Joey Logano starting in Row 3. The remaining top-ten qualifiers were William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric.
Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were AJ Allmendinger and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who will start from Row 6 tomorrow. Christopher Bell struggled during his run and will start 17th, alongside Alex Bowman in 18th. Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace also have some work to do tomorrow as they start from Row 10. Kyle Larson starts behind all of them, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 22nd today.
Chase Briscoe, who starts 25th, was hit with a massive penalty from NASCAR this week. The team was using a counterfeit part on their car last weekend, and was penalized 120 points, dropping them from 17th to 31st in the standings. They were also docked 25 playoff points, fined $250,000 and lost their crew chief for six races. Chase Elliott was suspended for this race after intentionally taking out Hamlin in Charlotte last weekend. Corey LaJoie is driving his No. 9 Chevrolet, and qualified in 30th position.
Previous Gateway winners
2022: Joey Logano