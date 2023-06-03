NASCAR: Kyle Busch on Pole For Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway where Kyle Busch earned pole position for the race.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
3Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
4Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
5Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
7William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
9Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
10Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
11AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
12Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
13Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
14Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
15Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
17Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
18Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
19Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
20Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
21Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
22Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
23Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
24Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
25Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
26Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
27Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
28Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
29Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
30Corey LaJoieHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
31Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
32Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
33Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
35Greay GauldingRick Ware RacingFord
36JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord

The inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway last year was one of the few bright spots for Kyle Busch, who led 66 laps and finished runner-up. He continued his positive momentum at Gateway today by earning pole position for tomorrow's Enjoy Illinois 300 race. This is the first pole of the season for the Richard Childress Racing driver, and the 33rd of his career.

Joining Busch on the front row will be last week's winner, Ryan Blaney. After snapping his 59-race winless streak in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600, Blaney was fastest of the Team Penske drivers, who all qualified inside the top-ten. Veterans Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will start from Row 2, with Martin Truex Jr and defending race winner Joey Logano starting in Row 3. The remaining top-ten qualifiers were William Byron, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric.

Just missing out on advancing to the final round of qualifying were AJ Allmendinger and Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who will start from Row 6 tomorrow. Christopher Bell struggled during his run and will start 17th, alongside Alex Bowman in 18th. Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace also have some work to do tomorrow as they start from Row 10. Kyle Larson starts behind all of them, as the Hendrick Motorsports driver qualified 22nd today.

Chase Briscoe, who starts 25th, was hit with a massive penalty from NASCAR this week. The team was using a counterfeit part on their car last weekend, and was penalized 120 points, dropping them from 17th to 31st in the standings. They were also docked 25 playoff points, fined $250,000 and lost their crew chief for six races. Chase Elliott was suspended for this race after intentionally taking out Hamlin in Charlotte last weekend. Corey LaJoie is driving his No. 9 Chevrolet, and qualified in 30th position.

Previous Gateway winners

2022: Joey Logano