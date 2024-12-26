John McGuinness shares the secret to tackling Isle of Man TT aged 52

John McGuinness has reflected on his legendary career at the Isle of Man TT.

Now 52-years-old, McGuinness has already signed up with Honda to return to the Mountain Course next year.

His 23 TT wins is the third-best tally ever, but McGuinness’ longevity also makes him special.

"It's a little bit of muscle memory, I've always kept riding, kept training and kept motivated,” McGuinness is quoted by Beyond Radio about his incredible career.

"I have to pinch myself that it's really really happening.

"When I was a young kid I had some amazing team-mates. Joey Dunlop, the most successful TT rider of all-time, was my team-mate.

“He was 48 years old, I looked at him and he was an old codger! I'm 52 and still at it!

"You can still do it if you want to do it. I still have the passion for it.

“I've still got the hunger for it and I still love putting the helmet on and riding those amazing super bikes around the most demanding, difficult, hardest, physical track in the world.

"It's an amazing circuit, probably the longest circuit in the world, probably the hardest, toughest. Probably the most dangerous.

"38 miles long, 260 corners, the lap record now is 136mph average.

“In 2007, I broke the 130mph. The first man to do 131."

