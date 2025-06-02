Michael Dunlop on first Ducati Isle of Man TT win in 30 years: “I knew it was going to be hard”

Michael Dunlop’s 30th career Isle of Man TT win in Monday’s Supersport race marked the first for Ducati since 1995.

The Northern Irishman has dominated the Supersport class at the TT since 2019 and continued his unbeaten run on Monday on the Isle of Man in the opening race for the bikes in 2025.

Dunlop overturned a near-eight-second deficit to Honda’s Dean Harrison at the end of the first lap to win by over 10 seconds at the chequered flag.

It was the 30th win for the TT’s most successful rider and represented a victory for his seventh different manufacturer, having switched from Yamaha to Ducati machinery in Supersport for 2025.

Dunlop’s win is also the first for a Ducati since Robert Holden’s success in the 1995 Singles TT.

Despite a strong North West 200 on the Ducati Panigale V2, Dunlop struggled through practice week to get the bike to where he needed it to be and was off the pace on the opening lap of the Supersport race on Monday at the TT.

But a small preload tweak in his pitstop seemingly allowed him to unlock his pace as he streaked clear of Harrison on the final lap.

Commenting on his success to Manx Radio TT, Dunlop said: “I think more importantly it’s another manufacturer.

“Obviously, the Milwaukee guys really wanted to make an effort with the Ducati and they wanted to win around the TT, and they had all faith in me to have a go.

“The boys have built a lovely wee bike.

“It was just hard to get used to the bike because it’s a V-twin, but obviously the main thing for me is to win for all the boys and especially for Ducati. It’s nice to get them back to the top.”

He added: “I got my shit together and got on with it. I just knew it kept coming.

“It was a bit like the big bike, we haven’t had a lot of laps, especially here with a brand-new motorbike.

“And obviously to win on a new motorbike I knew it was going to be hard with the little laps we’ve had in practice and the characteristics of the bike, but just big hats off to the lads.

“The wee bike is dinging away nicely - it just took me a lap to dial into it.”

Dunlop’s first win on the Ducati comes just a few years after he was meant to campaign the big bike classes at the TT with Paul Bird Motorsport, before the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.

On top of his Supersport win, Dunlop was also second in Monday’s Superbike TT, after an issue with his rear tyre meant he finished just 1.2s from race winner Davey Todd.