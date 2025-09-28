2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.
The Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK is due to start at 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be coming up this afternoon at 14:00 local time.
Nicolo Bulega starts on pole position after setting a new lap record in yesterday's Superpole session. Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes join him on the front row.
Razgatlioglu took victory yesterday from second on the grid and in so doing extended his winning streak to 13 races and his points lead over Bulega to 44.
Sam Lowes completed yesterday's podium and starts fourth, alongside Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista on the second row. Bautista will be looking for redemption today after crashing out of fifth in Race 1.
Alex Lowes took fifth after Bautista's crash, and Andrea Iannone perhaps had the pace to fight for the top-five as well, but he was shuffled back at the start and only recovered to sixth in the closing laps, beating Andrea Locatelli.
Axel Bassani will start 11th today after going from last to eighth in Race 1 following a back-of-the-grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2.
A first win since Most Race 2 for Bulega and what a win it was, similar to Estoril last year or even that most recent win in Most.
Nicolo Bulega wins the 10-lapper in Aragon!
A great exit from turn 15 gave Razgatlioglu the advantage into 16, but Bulega just turned tighter once more between 16 and 17 and he takes it over the line.
Bautista third, then Iannone, Sam Lowes, Alex Lowes, Petrucci, Rea, and van der Mark in the points. Vierge rounds out the top-10.
Bulega wide at turn seven and Razgatlioglu makes the move at turn 8.
The battling has brought Bautista back to them.
That turn 12 move again from Bulega gives him the lead, but Razgatlioglu makes the turn 15 move again!
At 16, Bulega can't do it on the brakes, but he turns tighter mid-corner and leads onto the last lap.
Razgatlioglu again back to the lead at turn seven.
Bautista's probably done, 0.8s back now as we enter the penultimate lap.
No turn 15 move from Razgatlioglu this time but he's still right there with 2 to go.
Bulega back to the lead at turn 16 and holds it to turn one.
Lowes is out of it, he ran wide a turn 16 but holds 4th.
Razgatlioglu back to the lead at turn seven on lap seven. Bautista and Lowes right there now.
Another turn 15 move from Razgatlioglu, Bulega kind of doing well to keep anticipating because he's coming from a way back.
Razgatlioglu leads into the final corner but Bulega over the line.
Bautista back in front of Lowes for third and only 0.5s behind the leaders.
Another turn 15 pass for Razgatlioglu and Bulega makes the move again at turn 16, the Italian leads again over the line.
Lowes and Bautista closing in.
Bulega makes the pass in braking for turn 16 this time and leads over the line. Fastest lap of the race for the Italian, perhaps he can make the break now.
Bulega makes a move on Razgatlioglu at turn 12 that time round, but Razgatlioglu still led onto the straight.
The BMW leads over the line again and hangs on into turn one.
Behind, Sam Lowes is the fastest man on track and has just passed Bautista for third.
Front two are really clearing off here, they're 1s clear of Bautista.
Same turn 15 move from Razgatlioglu on that lap and this time he leads over the line.
Razgatlioglu took the lead at turn 15 from Bulega, but Bulega turns underneath him at 16/17 and leads the opening lap.
It's lights out in Aragon and we are underway for the 10-lap Superpole Race.
Bulega makes the holeshot ahead of Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes this time, then it's Bautista and Sam Lowes.
Riders are on their warm-up lap.
Minutes away from the start of the Superpole Race in Aragon and the man to beat is clearly Toprak Razgatlioglu.
He was not dominant yesterday as he was in France, Hungary, or the UK, but the BMW rider still came out on top in a bar-to-bar battle with Nicolo Bulega.
Only 0.030s separated them at the line, but Bulega must reverse the result this morning and begin reducing his 44-point deficit in the riders' standings.
Sam Lowes was on the podium yesterday and close to the winner, but he will need to find something extra today to be able to really mix it with Bulega and Razgatlioglu.
Petrucci, Bautista, and Alex Lowes were all also tantalisingly close to the podium battle yesterday - can they get onto the box this morning?
A change to the grid from yesterday as it now reflects the Superpole result. Yesterday, Axel Bassani started last for ignoring yellow flags in FP2, a penalty he disagreed with.
As has been the case all weekend in Aragon, dry weather this morning.
We actually have warmer ambient temperatures for this morning's Superpole Race than there were for Race 1 yesterday afternoon at 23C. Considerably cooler track temperature, though, at 27C.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Aragon where the Superpole Race is coming up in just over 10 minutes.