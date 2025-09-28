2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

The Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK is due to start at 11:00 local time. Race 2 will be coming up this afternoon at 14:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega starts on pole position after setting a new lap record in yesterday's Superpole session. Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alex Lowes join him on the front row.

Razgatlioglu took victory yesterday from second on the grid and in so doing extended his winning streak to 13 races and his points lead over Bulega to 44.

Sam Lowes completed yesterday's podium and starts fourth, alongside Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista on the second row. Bautista will be looking for redemption today after crashing out of fifth in Race 1.

Alex Lowes took fifth after Bautista's crash, and Andrea Iannone perhaps had the pace to fight for the top-five as well, but he was shuffled back at the start and only recovered to sixth in the closing laps, beating Andrea Locatelli.

Axel Bassani will start 11th today after going from last to eighth in Race 1 following a back-of-the-grid penalty for ignoring yellow flags in FP2.