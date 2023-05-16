While rain affected the recent two-day WorldSBK test in Misano, Redding and BMW’s continued attempts at closing the gap to the likes of Ducati and Yamaha was a struggle at the Italian circuit.

Over a second down on the top time posted by Alvaro Bautista on both days, Redding tested a variety of new items including a new swingarm.

However, the former MotoGP rider went on to say that it won’t be used at next month’s round five of the championship.

"There was a modified swingarm to test," said Redding when speaking to WorldSBK.com. "It was not pretty, was not something we’re going to race, was just something to get an understanding of."

Aside from new upgrades being brought to the BMW M 1000 RR, Redding also tried to improve the performance on the softer wet tyre compound, after previous wet races saw him struggle to use the softer tyre in the same way that other manufacturers’ riders did.

Asked why he continued to ride in the rain on day-two when others stopped, Redding added: "For me it was just the tyres. We’re the only bike on the grid that prefers the harder rain tyre.

"I was working to try and work with the soft tyre because it makes more sense to me to be the same as everyone else."

Gerloff ends Misano WorldSBK test in ‘a good position’

The only new rider to BMW in 2023, Garrett Gerloff’s start to life aboard the M 1000 RR has been difficult, as it has for all BMW riders it must be said.

But the American, who showed better pace at the last round in Catalunya, was pleased with the progress made in Misano.

"I wasn’t really expecting to have so many dry laps, so that’s positive, for sure," added the American. "We made a lot of progress. We tried just small things but all the small things add up.

"We ended the day in a good position and I was happy with that. [Day-two] we did not go out before the rain so we did not have any dry laps in the morning.

"In the afternoon just the grip did not feel so great but anyway, we were happy with how the test went, especially yesterday.

"We have a lot of information for the race coming up soon, so I am looking forward to that."