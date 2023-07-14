With Kawasaki having confirmed their line-up for 2024 already, Ducati could become the second manufacturer to announce their factory line-up.

Aside from Honda, every manufacturer has at least one rider confirmed in their factory team for next season, as Ducati and Bautista came to a one-year extension earlier this season.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who held off Axel Bassani this time last year in order to remain alongside Bautista, is expected to lose his seat with WorldSSP leader Nicolo Bulega emerging as the favourite.

Speaking at this weekend’s Imola round, Team Manager Serafino Foti admitted that the former Moto2 rider is under consideration.

"Bulega could be an option, but we have other options on the table," Foti told WorldSBK.com.

"We’re not in a rush. We would like to understand what the best compromise for our team is. I think we will make a decision at the end of July or beginning of August."

Bulega, who has already tested the Panigale V4 R, is hoping to do so again as he closes in on a first world title.

55 points clear in the Supersport standings, another dominant couple of rounds could be enough for Ducati to promote the Italian.

Speaking about his aims to join WorldSBK in 2024, Bulega said: "The feeling with the V4 was very good. After Misano I did a two day test and from the first day I had a good feeling.

"It was a nice test and I enjoyed [riding] the bike. I hope to do another one soon because I really like the bike.

"I would like to [move up] because like I said many times, if you are fast in the Supersport category you have to jump into the next one.

"For example, if you are fast in Moto3 you have to go to Moto2 and if you win in Moto2 you go to MotoGP. I think, in this case, if I can win the championship then I hope to go to WorldSBK."