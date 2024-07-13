Toprak Razgatlioglu: “A first for my career, amazing”

11.384s. That was the extraordinary size of Toprak Razgatlioglu's winning advantage after 23 laps around a dry Donington Park during Saturday's opening race at the British WorldSBK round.

The victory margin was so big that Razgatlioglu wasn't sure of the exact number in parc ferme. But the 2021 world champion did know it was the biggest-ever victory in his WorldSBK career.

"The feeling is amazing because this is my favourite track, we won again here and it's a strong win because 10 seconds, 12 seconds... I don't know! This is also a first for my career," Razgatlioglu said.

After smashing the lap record in qualifying, the BMW rider was untouchable throughout the Saturday afternoon race, which ended with two victory celebrations: A Marquez-style swim across the line, then a mock penalty ticket, apparently a reference to his fine for performing a celebration stoppie at Misano.

The victory margin wasn't the only new milestone for Razgatlioglu, he also extended his win streak to a new high of five in a row. Few would bet against a sixth and seventh on Sunday, although the British weather may yet cause an upset.

But for Razgatlioglu, it's all eyes on the title, where he now holds an enhanced 33-point lead over Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, who finished fourth and third respectively on Saturday.

"I am fast this weekend. I need to use this because the championship is very important for me," Razgatlioglu said. "Thanks to my team for the incredible job this weekend, we are really strong.

"Now we have two more races tomorrow and I'll try my best again."

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes separated Razgatlioglu from the Ducatis at the end of Race 1.