Iker Lecuona “started to cry” after delivering Honda first 2024 WorldSBK podium

“Sometimes, I felt like I wasn’t good enough to be here.”

Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Having not stood on a WorldSBK podium since Assen 2022, Iker Lecuona finally returned to the rostrum in Race 1 at this weekend’s Estoril World Superbike round.

It was a chaotic start to the race for Lecuona, he explained. He nearly crashed, and then lost positions to avoid it.

“The start was good, and I could overtake some riders in the first corner, but at Turn 4 I went just behind Xavi [Vierge] and tried to overtake [Michael Ruben] Rinaldi,” the Honda rider told WorldSBK.com.

“Rinaldi crossed the line and my front tyre hit him on the back. I almost crashed, so I closed the throttle to not crash and about six riders overtook me.”

As the race progressed, so did Lecuona, picking up positions to eventually land on the podium.

“I started to overtake, and I couldn’t think so much, just to overtake at Turn 3, Turn 6. I overtook many riders, Turn 7 braking — I felt really strong,” Lecuona said.

“I had a lot of performance today. I didn’t expect a podium because we didn’t have enough time. It was a question mark over tyre life.

“I said I’d try to save the tyre in some places and keep the pace. I caught Alex [Lowes], overtook him and I was P4.

“I wanted to catch [Nicolo] Bulega and [Andrea] Locatelli, but Locatelli made a mistake.

“I couldn’t relax because Alex was 0.5 seconds behind me. I went a bit faster than Bulega, and I said to keep the pace.

“In the last two laps, I thought the podium was possible after two years. I was very happy during the whole lap, but coming into pit lane, I started to cry.

“It’s been a hard year for me with many injuries. Sometimes, I felt like I wasn’t good enough to be here. It was a really good thing for me.”

Lecuona said that he had made improvements mentally over the summer which have contributed to improved performances in recent races.

“I think in the summer, I need to say I started to work with a psychologist because I needed to be more focused and relaxed in some areas," he said.

“I work physically more than ever; eat the food I need to eat. I listen to my manager and my team, to my girlfriend and my friends.

“I changed a lot and they’re [Honda] working really hard in Japan. From the summer, the bike improved a lot. We were getting closer and closer and now we’ve done it.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
2h ago
Danny Kent takes first win on 100th BSB start - “it feels amazing!”
Danny Kent, first win, BSB, Brands Hatch, showdown finale, 2024
Danny Kent, first win, BSB, Brands Hatch, showdown finale, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
Ryan Vickers a “disheartening” second - “Danny had a slightly better bike underneath”
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
Third for Tommy Bridewell reduces gap to a point, “sets up tomorrow real nice”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown Finale
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown Finale
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
Results
5h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (1)
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
5h ago
Iker Lecuona “started to cry” after delivering Honda first 2024 WorldSBK podium
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just waiting and watching” before pulling 9-second gap in Estoril Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Claim about Jack Miller’s ‘passport ride’ criticised as “nonsense”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
6h ago
Christian Horner delivers bullish RB20 development warning to McLaren
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
WSBK
News
7h ago
Remy Gardner out of Estoril World Superbike after Race 1 crash
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Max Verstappen put on the spot about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen