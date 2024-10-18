2025 World Superbike rider line-up: Confirmed and rumoured moves

The contract situation of the World Superbike grid ahead of the 2025 season.

Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The table below shows the 2025 World Superbike line-up in its most up-to-date form as of 18 October 2024.

2025 WorldSBK Rider Line-Up

RiderTeam
Alvaro BautistaAruba.it Racing Ducati
Nicolo BulegaAruba.it Racing Ducati
Danilo PetrucciBarni Spark Racing Ducati
Yari MontellaBarni Spark Racing Ducati
Andrea IannoneGo Eleven Ducati
Sam LowesElf Marc VDS Racing Ducati
Ryan VickersMotocorsa Ducati
Toprak RazgatliogluROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Michael van der MarkROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Andrea LocatelliPata Prometeon Yamaha
Jonathan ReaPata Prometeon Yamaha
Remy GardnerGYRT GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Dominique AegerterGYRT GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Xavi ViergeTeam HRC Honda
Iker LecuonaTeam HRC Honda
Alex LowesBimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
Axel BassaniBimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
Garrett GerloffKawasaki Puccetti Racing

WorldSBK riders without 2025 contracts

RiderTeam
Scott ReddingBonovo Action MGM BMW
Michael Ruben RinaldiMotocorsa Ducati
Philipp OettlGMT94 Yamaha
Tarran MackenziePetronas MIE Honda
Adam NorrodinPetronas MIE Honda

WorldSBK teams without 2025 riders

TeamManufacturer
MGMDucati
GMT94Yamaha
Petronas MIEHonda

Ducati

Ducati’s 2025 WorldSBK line-up is largely the same as 2024’s. Two-times WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista will be back alongside Nicolo Bulega in the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad, while Andrea Iannone stays at Go Eleven Ducati (with additional technical support from the factory) and Sam Lowes gets a second season on the Elf Marc VDS Racing machine.

The Barni Spark Racing Ducati squad keeps Danilo Petrucci for 2025, but scraps its WorldSSP team in order to promote its 2024 Supersport rider Yari Montella to a second Ducati Superbike, alongside Petrucci.

The Motocorsa team keeps its one-bike setup, but swaps Michael Ruben Rinaldi for BSB race winner Ryan Vickers, who will make his debut full WorldSBK campaign in 2025.

For Rinaldi, nothing is concrete about his future but at the time of writing the rumours suggest he will be heading to WorldSSP.

BMW

BMW downsizes its WorldSBK project for 2025, as the Bonovo Action MGM team is ejected from under the Bavarian brand’s umbrella.

The factory team will retain Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

As for the MGM squad, team owner Michael Galinski told WorldSBK.com at the penultimate round of the season in Jerez that the team will continue next year with Ducati machinery. It’s possible that Scott Redding — who still has at least one season on his BMW contract — will stick with MGM and make the switch back to Ducati machinery.

Yamaha

Yamaha’s two factory WorldSBK teams will both retain their 2024 line-ups in 2025. Andrea Locatelli will remain alongside Jonathan Rea in the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, while the GYTR GRT Yamaha squad keeps Remy Gardner alongside Dominique Aegerter.

The GMT94 team, which currently field Philipp Oettl, currently has nothing confirmed for 2025, and neither does Oettl.

The Motoxracing team will lose Bradley Ray next season, as he returns to BSB with the OMG Yamaha team, and no replacement for the British rider has yet been officially announced.

Honda

Much like Yamaha, the factory Team HRC will stay the same for Honda in 2025, with Xavi Vierge remaining alongside Iker Lecuona, but Honda’s satellite team, the Petronas MIE squad, is yet to announce a rider for 2025.

The MIE team has fielded a number of riders in 2024. Tarran Mackenzie has been permanent bar injuries, but Adam Norrodin has been replaced on numerous occasions by riders such as Ivo Lopes and Leandro Mercado.

Just as MIE is yet to announce its 2025 riders, both of its official riders for 2024 — Norrodin and Mackenzie — are yet to announce their 2025 plans.

Kawasaki/Bimota

The Kawasaki Racing Team will switch to Bimota branding in 2025, but the team will remain the same and with an identical rider roster to 2024: Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

The satellite Kawasaki Puccetti Racing effort will eject Tito Rabat and bring in Garrett Gerloff.

