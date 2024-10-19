Andrea Locatelli: “We deserved this podium” at Jerez World Superbike

“In the last part of the season, we’ve made a step forward…”

Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Locatelli made a long-awaited return to the WorldSBK podium in Race 1 at this weekend’s Spanish Round, something the Italian feels has been coming for a while.

The Yamaha rider was running in a podium position in Race 2 at Estoril last weekend, but crashed out at turn seven and handed the third step to Honda’s Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona was again in the fight for the podium with Locatelli in Jerez Race 1 today, as was Kawasaki's Alex Lowes. Although Lecuona made progess early on, passing Lowes, he was never able to get the better of Locatelli, and ended up dropping to fifth, back behind Lowes, by the end.

Returning to podium pace was further proof to Locatelli that he and Yamaha have made genuine progress recently.

“We deserved this podium,” Locatelli told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Jerez.

“We’re always close to making a podium. In the last part of the season, we’ve made a step forward and been fighting in the top five and now we’re back on the podium.

“We were close in Estoril, but we were unlucky.”

It’s also a rostrum finish that was hard to predict for Locatelli after Friday’s running when he ended FP1 in eighth and FP2 down in 13th.

“I was really struggling with the bike yesterday,” he said. “But today we did an amazing job, and the confidence was there since Superpole.

“We had an amazing Race 1. Let’s try to do even better tomorrow.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
29m ago
Lewis Hamilton had ‘zero pace’ in ‘confusing’ sprint for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris cleared of ‘erratic driving’ in Charles Leclerc battle
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
1h ago
“Like old times” - Max Verstappen buoyed to be “racing again” after Austin sprint win
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
Max Verstappen leads the Austin sprint race
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen boosts F1 title lead with United States GP sprint win
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
Max Verstappen has won 11 of the 16 sprint races since 2021
F1
News
2h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
The sprint race
The sprint race

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Andrea Locatelli: “We deserved this podium” at Jerez World Superbike
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
3h ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in parc ferme
WSBK
News
5h ago
VR46 MotoGP fill-in ride “maybe not the right choice” for Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
6h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu issues 2025 WorldSBK warning: “Maybe next year we will do much better”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
7h ago
Jerez World Superbike: New 2024 World Superbike Championship standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose