Marco Melandri gives verdict on what makes Toprak Razgatlioglu “special”

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s talents have been made obvious in recent seasons of WorldSBK, perhaps never more so than in his dominant run to the 2024 title.

For 22-time WorldSBK race winner Marco Melandri, Razgatlioglu’s ability has been clear since his first seasons in WorldSBK, particularly from 2019, the year Razgatlioglu took his first race win in the series at Magny-Cours.

“I think Toprak [Razgatlioglu], for me, from when I saw him on-track in 2019, he has something special,” Melandri, who won BMW’s first WorldSBK race back in 2012 at Donington, told WorldSBK.com at the recent EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

“I’m so happy that he won with BMW, because [I’m] a part of their history because I won their first races.”

For Melandri, it’s not so much Razgatlioglu’s pure speed that makes him stand out as much as his bike control.

“The control of the bike Toprak has, I never saw in anybody else,” he said.

“Maybe [Casey] Stoner or [Marc] Marquez can be faster, but Toprak has amazing control, so it’s really a pleasure to see him ride on-track and how he can stop the bike when you think it’s impossible to do it.”

Razgatlioglu’s ability makes him the obvious favourite for the 2025 title, although Melandri also has his eye on brands other than BMW.

“For sure next year he is going to be the rider to beat, BMW for sure are aware that they can win again — they have the best rider in the field,” the Italian said.

“So, for the other guys, it’s not easy to come back.

“It will be very interesting to see Bimota, it looks like they have started very well, and for me also Honda can be a good surprise.”