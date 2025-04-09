Andrea Locatelli: “I have all the ingredients to be competitive and strong” at Dutch WorldSBK

Pata Yamaha WorldSBK rider Andrea Locatelli is optimistic ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Round after scoring his first podium of the season at Portimao.

The Italian rider was on the podium two weeks ago in Race 1, the first race Yamaha has run with its updated YZF-R1 – the major change to the Australian Round being a new chassis introduced under the Superconcession rules.

On top of the form from Portimao, Locatelli also feels that the Dutch Round can be positive for himself and Yamaha because of the Assen circuit’s flowing layout, on which the 2020 WorldSSP Champion secured his first World Superbike podium back in 2021.

“I’m really happy after Portimao, we showed strong potential in every race and now we need to bring all these good points to Assen because it is another good track for me and for the Yamaha R1,” Locatelli said ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Round.

“We will do our best to try to make another great weekend, which I think will be possible to do. Let’s continue like this, working to get the maximum from the package we have at the moment.

“I also enjoy riding in Assen, it’s a fast track and I can’t wait to go there this week – it was the place where I got my first podium in WorldSBK.

“I have all the ingredients to be competitive and strong here, so now it's time to focus for the weekend.”

O’Halloran: “Hopefully we are a little bit faster”

Having appeared on the BSB calendar until 2019, Assen is a circuit that Jason O’Halloran is more experienced at than Portimao, and having now got one race weekend under his belt on the WorldSBK-spec Yamaha R1 the Australian is hoping for an improvement in performance in his second round riding in place of the injured Jonathan Rea.

“I’m really happy to come back for another race with Pata Maxus Yamaha, I'm looking forward to seeing all the guys again and jumping back on the R1 WorldSBK,” O’Halloran, who next weekend will be competing at the 24 Heures Motos race at Le Mans, said.

“Everything will be more familiar for me and the goal will be just to continue to progress and learn as quickly as I can during the sessions.

“Hopefully this weekend we are a little bit faster and we can get on to competing with the next group of guys ahead of us, keep improving, keep looking for ways to work on the package and enjoy riding around the beautiful circuit that is Assen.

“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of weeks, of course Assen first and then directly to Le Mans 24 Hours with YART – both amazing events.”