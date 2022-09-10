France WorldSBK Practice Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu quickest in FP3 as Jonathan Rea crashes

10 Sep 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, French WorldSBK, 9 September

Results from Free Practice 3, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Toprak Razgatlioglu dominated Magny-Cours WorldSBK FP3 by over half a second as Jonathan Rea crashed during the final stages. 

With riders greeted to dry conditions for the first time this weekend, representative lap times were being set ahead of a crucial Superpole session. 

Rea was the early pacesetter before team-mate Alex Lowes and Razgatlioglu jumped ahead of the six-time WorldSBK champion. 

Following his spill during the closing stages of FP2, Alvaro Bautista was among the riders showing good speed in dry conditions. The championship leader went third fastest behind Garrett Gerloff and Lowes.

Covered by less than a tenth, the top three then became four as Rea went fastest once again - +0.099s separated the top four.  

Doing his best impression of Razgatlioglu, Loris Baz produced a big stoppie on the approach to turn five which resulted in him running wide. 

Beginning to show his pace, Razgatlioglu then went quickest after gaining three tenths on the likes of Gerloff and Rea in sector four. 

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:36.626s
2Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.571s
3Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+0.676s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.711s
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.751s
6Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.757s
7Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.768s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.828s
9Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.153s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.188s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.189s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.305s
13Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.392s
14Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.566s
15Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.574s
16Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+1.772s
17Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.916s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.389s
19Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.499s
20Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+2.712s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.790s
22Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+3.142s
23Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+3.217s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.326s

The reigning world champion’s time of 1:37.175s was -0.427s quicker than the American. 

Razgatlioglu then set a first 1m 36s lap of the weekend which was proving very difficult for his opposition to match.  

There was a late fall for Hafizh Syahrin as the Malaysian rider crashed at turn one.

After exiting pit lane with just 30 seconds to go in order to do a practice start, Rea instead suffered a fall at turn seven.

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Rea tops wet Magny-Cours WorldSBK FP2

Rea finished day-one of the French WorldSBK round at Magny-Cours fastest as championship leader Bautista crashed late on before moving up to fourth. 

While FP1 might have been changeable conditions, FP2 was far from that as heavy rain led to a very wet Magny-Cours circuit. 

With most of the riders choosing to remain in pit lane, Iker Lecuona was first to brave the conditions and set a flying lap. 

 A time of 1:58.885s was set by Lecuona before Axel Bassani went quickest with a time two seconds clear of the Honda rider. 

Over 20 seconds off the type of lap times that would be expected in the dry, Bassani continued to lead the way after improving once again. 

There was a big crash for Garrett Gerloff at turn 12 as the American suffered a highside. Moments later and it was the turn of Luca Bernardi to come unstuck at turn 13. 

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:49.379s
2Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.028s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.639s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.739s
5Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.014s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.376s
7Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.827s
8Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.044s
9Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+3.108s
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+3.159s
11Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+3.173s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+3.208s
13Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.410s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+3.514s
15Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+3.691s
16Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.721s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+3.773s
18Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+4.146s
19Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+4.382s
20Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+5.462s
21Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+5.646s
22Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+6.025s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+6.486s
24Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+9.362s

The last two riders to set a flying lap, Razgatlioglu and Rea both exited pit lane with just under half the session remaining. 

Wasting no time in finding his rhythm, Rea went third fastest on his opening lap while Razgatlioglu was only 17th. 

Before having a chance to show his potential in the wet, Razgatlioglu had to abandon his next lap as a red flag was deployed due to a piece of Gerloff’s GRT Yamaha remaining on circuit. 

As the green flags waved to get FP2 back underway, Rea and Alvaro Bautista found immediate improvements in order to go six tenths down on Bassani.

Rea, who was only 19th in FP1, went quickest after setting a time of 1:50.004s which was just +0.004s clear of Bassani.

With FP2 seemingly coming to an uneventful end, Bautista then suffered a big hit on his right side after losing the front at the penultimate corner. The Spaniard was back on his feet immediately. 

Despite losing one of his winglets, Bautista headed back out on track for the final few minutes and even improved his lap time to go fourth quickest.

Magny-Cours WorldSBK Weekend Schedule 

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25 

Race 1: 13:00 

Sunday 

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Race 2: 13:00

Lowes quickest in Magny-Cours WorldSBK FP1

As rain began to fall with less than five minutes of FP1 in the books, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who admitted news regarding his WorldSBK future will come after the French round, crashed at turn five. 

Prior to that, reigning WorldSBK champion Razgatlioglu had a scare on the approach to the final chicane but still managed to come across the line fastest before Lowes went to the top of the leaderboard. 

Much heavier rain followed on the next lap which resulted in every rider returning to pit lane. 

Despite bright sunshine soon breaking through, the Magny-Cours circuit was taking a long time to dry before Rinaldi braved the conditions with 18 minutes to go.

The Italian was then joined on-track by team-mate and championship leader Bautista. 

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Free Practice Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK1:39.107s
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.270s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.326s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.999s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+1.318s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.638s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.113s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+2.147s
9Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.325s
10Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.949s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.498s
12Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+3.823s
13Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.198s
14Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+5.000s
15Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+5.580s
16Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+6.654s
17Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+8.109s
18Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+9.551s
19Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+11.747s
20Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+16.867s
21Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+17.097s
22Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
23Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWNo Time Set
24Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set

Although not the conditions riders would have wanted, the wet track provided a chance for much of the field to test Pirelli’s new wet front tyre. 

One of those was Jonathan Rea who failed to set a lap time in dry conditions, thus resulting in the Kawasaki rider being way down the order. 

Joining Rinaldi in crashing at turn five, Andrea Locatelli lost the front-end of his Yamaha R1 at the right-hander.  

There was early drama for home favourite Lucas Mahias as the former 2017 WorldSSP champion pulled off-track with a technical issue aboard his Puccetti Kawasaki. 

 