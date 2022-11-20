Starting on pole for the second time this weekend, Alvaro Bautista looked set to miss out on converting it into victory for the second time as he was one of two riders that elected to start on dry tyres while the track remained wet.

But as changeable conditions played its part for the second time this weekend, the Ducati rider quickly turned it into his favour as he picked off the riders in front.

Despite slipping down to 14th by the end of lap one, Bautista was back in the lead on the penultimate lap as he passed Jonathan Rea at turn two and Toprak Razgatlioglu at turn nine.

Battling hard for the win, just as they did in the Superpole Race at Mandalika, Razgatlioglu and Rea were separated by just +0.043s in their battle for second over the line.

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +3.285s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.328s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +6.670s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +9.238s 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.328s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +12.173s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +13.427s 9 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +17.416s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +18.069s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +27.298s 12 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +29.522s 13 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +32.064s 14 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +35.276s 15 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +35.868s 16 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +40.015s 17 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +50.920s 18 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +51.281s 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JAP Team HRC WorldSBK +51.701s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'03.042s 21 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1'11.979s 22 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1'36.397s

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Alex Lowes once again got the better of Andrea Locatelli as he finished fourth aboard the second factory Kawasaki machine, while Scott Redding took a strong sixth place finish.

The final points went the way of Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores.

Phillip Island Weekend Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 00:30-01:15

Free Practice 2 - 05:00-05:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20

Superpole - 02:10-02:25

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00