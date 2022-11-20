Australia WorldSBK Superpole Race: Slick tyre gamble pays off for Alvaro Bautista
Results from the Superpole Race, round 12 of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.
Starting on pole for the second time this weekend, Alvaro Bautista looked set to miss out on converting it into victory for the second time as he was one of two riders that elected to start on dry tyres while the track remained wet.
But as changeable conditions played its part for the second time this weekend, the Ducati rider quickly turned it into his favour as he picked off the riders in front.
Despite slipping down to 14th by the end of lap one, Bautista was back in the lead on the penultimate lap as he passed Jonathan Rea at turn two and Toprak Razgatlioglu at turn nine.
Battling hard for the win, just as they did in the Superpole Race at Mandalika, Razgatlioglu and Rea were separated by just +0.043s in their battle for second over the line.
|2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+3.285s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+3.328s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+6.670s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+9.238s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+9.328s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+12.173s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+13.427s
|9
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+17.416s
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+18.069s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+27.298s
|12
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+29.522s
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+32.064s
|14
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+35.276s
|15
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+35.868s
|16
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+40.015s
|17
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+50.920s
|18
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+51.281s
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+51.701s
|20
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1'03.042s
|21
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1'11.979s
|22
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1'36.397s
Phillip Island WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s
2020 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Alex Lowes once again got the better of Andrea Locatelli as he finished fourth aboard the second factory Kawasaki machine, while Scott Redding took a strong sixth place finish.
The final points went the way of Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores.
Phillip Island Weekend Schedule
Friday
Free Practice 1 - 00:30-01:15
Free Practice 2 - 05:00-05:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20
Superpole - 02:10-02:25
Race 1 - 05:00
Sunday
Warm-up - 23:30-23:45
Superpole Race - 02:00
Race 2 - 05:00