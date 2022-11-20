Australia WorldSBK Superpole Race: Slick tyre gamble pays off for Alvaro Bautista

RobertJones's picture
20 Nov 2022
Alvaro Bautista , Australian WorldSBK, 20 November

Results from the Superpole Race, round 12 of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Phillip Island, Australia.

Starting on pole for the second time this weekend, Alvaro Bautista looked set to miss out on converting it into victory for the second time as he was one of two riders that elected to start on dry tyres while the track remained wet.

But as changeable conditions played its part for the second time this weekend, the Ducati rider quickly turned it into his favour as he picked off the riders in front.

 

Despite slipping down to 14th by the end of lap one, Bautista was back in the lead on the penultimate lap as he passed Jonathan Rea at turn two and Toprak Razgatlioglu at turn nine.

Battling hard for the win, just as they did in the Superpole Race at Mandalika, Razgatlioglu and Rea were separated by just +0.043s in their battle for second over the line. 

2022 World Superbike Phillip Island, Australia - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati10 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+3.285s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+3.328s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+6.670s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+9.238s
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.328s
7Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+12.173s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+13.427s
9Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+17.416s
10Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+18.069s
11Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+27.298s
12Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+29.522s
13Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+32.064s
14Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+35.276s
15Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+35.868s
16Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+40.015s
17Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+50.920s
18Kyle SmithGBRPedercini Kawasaki+51.281s
19Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRC WorldSBK+51.701s
20Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1'03.042s
21Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1'11.979s
22Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1'36.397s

Phillip Island WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.075s

2020 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Alex Lowes once again got the better of Andrea Locatelli as he finished fourth aboard the second factory Kawasaki machine, while Scott Redding took a strong sixth place finish.

The final points went the way of Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge and Xavi Fores. 

Phillip Island Weekend Schedule

Friday 

Free Practice 1 - 00:30-01:15

Free Practice 2 - 05:00-05:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3 - 23:50-00:20

Superpole - 02:10-02:25

Race 1 - 05:00

Sunday 

Warm-up - 23:30-23:45

Superpole Race - 02:00

Race 2 - 05:00

 