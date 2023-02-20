Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes then tops FP2

Toprak Razgatlioglu Australian WorldSBK. 20 February

Toprak Razgatlioglu bounces back from an FP1 fall to top the opening day of official WorldSBK testing at Phillip Island, while Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea also crashed in FP2. 

On track at separate times to WorldSSP riders unlike at Jerez and Portimao, the likes of Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea had four hours of testing in total as FP1 and FP2 were split into two two-hour-long sessions.

It was Razgatlioglu’s teammate Andrea Locatelli who put his Pata Yamaha atop the timingsheets following the first session of the day, as Razgatlioglu instead took a tumble at turn 10 with just minutes remaining. 

Locatelli was unable to improve his time in the afternoon session, which was far from the case for Razgatlioglu as the Turkish star found more and more pace and finished with a time of 1:30.674s.

Continuing his impressive pre-season, Aruba.it Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi was once again the closest challenger to Razgatlioglu as he finished second - +0.099s down on the 2021 world champion.

Third fastest was Bautista, who after showing incredible speed at Portimao, was again in strong form despite a turn four crash in FP2.

Bautista’s fall was one that was quickly followed by Rea who went down at the same corner.

The Kawasaki rider rounded out the top four but was over two tenths down on Razgatlioglu’s time. 

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, WorldSBK - Test Results (day one)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1:30.674s
2Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.099s
3Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.134s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.215s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.422s
6Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+0.921s
7Remy GardnerAUSGRT Yamaha+0.926s
8Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+0.997s
9Dominique AegerterSWIGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.054s
10Michael Van Der MarkNEDBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.158s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.230s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Ducati Team+1.373s
13Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.447s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.532s
15Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.604s
16Tom SykesGBRPuccetti Kawasaki+1.714s
17Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.763s
18Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.812s
19Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1.887s
20Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+2.713s
21Eric GranadoBRAMIE Honda Racing+3.790s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+3.909s

In what were some of the standout performances from day one, Phillip Oettl was the quickest Independent rider after finishing sixth, while GRT Yamaha riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter were impressive as they finished seventh and ninth. 

While fast and competitive lap times were one of the headlines from day one, so were the amount of red flags as on-track action was halted five times.

 