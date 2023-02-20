Phillip Island WorldSBK Test: Toprak Razgatlioglu crashes then tops FP2

On track at separate times to WorldSSP riders unlike at Jerez and Portimao, the likes of Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea had four hours of testing in total as FP1 and FP2 were split into two two-hour-long sessions.

It was Razgatlioglu’s teammate Andrea Locatelli who put his Pata Yamaha atop the timingsheets following the first session of the day, as Razgatlioglu instead took a tumble at turn 10 with just minutes remaining.

Locatelli was unable to improve his time in the afternoon session, which was far from the case for Razgatlioglu as the Turkish star found more and more pace and finished with a time of 1:30.674s.

Continuing his impressive pre-season, Aruba.it Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi was once again the closest challenger to Razgatlioglu as he finished second - +0.099s down on the 2021 world champion.

Third fastest was Bautista, who after showing incredible speed at Portimao, was again in strong form despite a turn four crash in FP2.

Bautista’s fall was one that was quickly followed by Rea who went down at the same corner.

The Kawasaki rider rounded out the top four but was over two tenths down on Razgatlioglu’s time.

2023 World Superbike Phillip Island, WorldSBK - Test Results (day one) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1:30.674s 2 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.099s 3 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.134s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.215s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.422s 6 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +0.921s 7 Remy Gardner AUS GRT Yamaha +0.926s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +0.997s 9 Dominique Aegerter SWI GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.054s 10 Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.158s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.230s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.373s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.447s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.532s 15 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.604s 16 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki +1.714s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.763s 18 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.812s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1.887s 20 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +2.713s 21 Eric Granado BRA MIE Honda Racing +3.790s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +3.909s

In what were some of the standout performances from day one, Phillip Oettl was the quickest Independent rider after finishing sixth, while GRT Yamaha riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter were impressive as they finished seventh and ninth.

While fast and competitive lap times were one of the headlines from day one, so were the amount of red flags as on-track action was halted five times.