2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, round six of the 2025 season.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead after the final race of round six, and the final race of the first half of the season therefore, but it is trimmed to nine points by Toprak Razgatlioglu after the BMW rider completed a hat-trick of wins at Misano.
Danilo Petrucci's gap to Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the championship is cut to seven points after the Spaniard was third in Race 2.
Andrea Locatelli keeps hold of fifth place and is now within 22 points of third-placed Petrucci after he took fourth place in Race 2.
Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|292
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|283
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|179
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|172
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|157
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|124
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|85
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|84
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|83
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|67
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|62
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|62
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|62
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|46
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|40
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0