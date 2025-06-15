2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead after the final race of round six, and the final race of the first half of the season therefore, but it is trimmed to nine points by Toprak Razgatlioglu after the BMW rider completed a hat-trick of wins at Misano.

Danilo Petrucci's gap to Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the championship is cut to seven points after the Spaniard was third in Race 2.

Andrea Locatelli keeps hold of fifth place and is now within 22 points of third-placed Petrucci after he took fourth place in Race 2.

Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.