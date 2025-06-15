2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, round six of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead after the final race of round six, and the final race of the first half of the season therefore, but it is trimmed to nine points by Toprak Razgatlioglu after the BMW rider completed a hat-trick of wins at Misano.

Danilo Petrucci's gap to Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the championship is cut to seven points after the Spaniard was third in Race 2.

Andrea Locatelli keeps hold of fifth place and is now within 22 points of third-placed Petrucci after he took fourth place in Race 2.

Full 2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 6, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R292
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR283
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R179
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R172
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1157
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R124
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99885
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R84
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R83
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99867
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R162
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R62
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR62
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R46
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR40
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R112
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
23Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
24Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0

