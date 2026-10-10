2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, FP3: Alex Lowes upsets Ducati domination

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final practice session before Superpole.

Alex Lowes topped FP3 at Estoril, his late 1m34.740s putting him 0.083 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega, who led most of the session but ended up second.

Alberto Surra was again the rider behind Bulega, 0.041 seconds back in third, while Miguel Oliveira was the final rider to lap in the 1m34s.

Axel Bassani completed the top-five ahead of Iker Lecuona who rounded out the top-six.

Yari Montella pulled off a ridiculous save at turn one after losing the front down there with six or so minutes to go, ultimately winding up seventh-fastest.

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Alvaro Bautista, Garrett Gerloff, and Jake Dixon completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Estoril are below.