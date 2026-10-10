2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, FP3: Alex Lowes upsets Ducati domination
Full results from FP3 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.
Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final practice session before Superpole.
Alex Lowes topped FP3 at Estoril, his late 1m34.740s putting him 0.083 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega, who led most of the session but ended up second.
Alberto Surra was again the rider behind Bulega, 0.041 seconds back in third, while Miguel Oliveira was the final rider to lap in the 1m34s.
Axel Bassani completed the top-five ahead of Iker Lecuona who rounded out the top-six.
Yari Montella pulled off a ridiculous save at turn one after losing the front down there with six or so minutes to go, ultimately winding up seventh-fastest.
Alvaro Bautista, Garrett Gerloff, and Jake Dixon completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:34.740
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.823
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.864
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.903
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.002
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.012
|7
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.281
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.439
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.475
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.520
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.584
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.614
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.642
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.678
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.721
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.762
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.784
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.954
|19
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.045
|20
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.606
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.758
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.963