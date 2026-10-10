2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, FP3: Alex Lowes upsets Ducati domination

Full results from FP3 at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Alex Lowes, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, the final practice session before Superpole.

Alex Lowes topped FP3 at Estoril, his late 1m34.740s putting him 0.083 seconds ahead of Nicolo Bulega, who led most of the session but ended up second.

Alberto Surra was again the rider behind Bulega, 0.041 seconds back in third, while Miguel Oliveira was the final rider to lap in the 1m34s.

Axel Bassani completed the top-five ahead of Iker Lecuona who rounded out the top-six.

Yari Montella pulled off a ridiculous save at turn one after losing the front down there with six or so minutes to go, ultimately winding up seventh-fastest.

Alvaro Bautista, Garrett Gerloff, and Jake Dixon completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:34.740
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.823
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.864
4Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.903
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.002
6Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.012
7Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.281
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.439
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.475
10Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.520
11Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.584
12Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.614
13Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.642
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.678
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.721
16Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.762
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.784
18Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.954
19Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.045
20Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.606
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.758
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.963

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, FP3: Alex Lowes upsets Ducati domination
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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