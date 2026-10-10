2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Nicolo Bulega takes pole & lap record

Full results from Superpole at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega too pole position in Superpole at Estoril, becoming the first rider in WorldSBK history to lap the circuit in under 1m34s.

Iker Lecuona took second and was the only rider within half-a-second of his team-mate, while Alex Lowes took third place.

Alberto Surra was outside the top-three for the first time this weekend, finishing fourth, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Yari Montella who completed the top-six. Montella only managed one run in Superpole before encountering a technical problem on the out-lap for his second run; he got back out after returning to the pits, but was too late to get over the line for another timed lap.

Jake Dixon was seventh-fastest for his best WorldSBK qualifying so far. Axel Bassani and Lorenzo Baldassarri will join the Honda rider on the third row.

Sam Lowes completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Alvaro Bautista who will start alongside him on row four.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Estoril are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.884
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.041
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:34.430
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.511
5Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.549
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.747
7Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.788
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:34.839
9Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.958
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.995
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.132
12Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.184
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.207
14Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.228
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.238
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.407
17Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.489
18Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.636
19Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.640
20Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:35.659
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.025
22Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.498

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World Superbikes
2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Nicolo Bulega takes pole & lap record
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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