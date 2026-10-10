2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Nicolo Bulega takes pole & lap record

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega too pole position in Superpole at Estoril, becoming the first rider in WorldSBK history to lap the circuit in under 1m34s.

Iker Lecuona took second and was the only rider within half-a-second of his team-mate, while Alex Lowes took third place.

Alberto Surra was outside the top-three for the first time this weekend, finishing fourth, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Yari Montella who completed the top-six. Montella only managed one run in Superpole before encountering a technical problem on the out-lap for his second run; he got back out after returning to the pits, but was too late to get over the line for another timed lap.

Jake Dixon was seventh-fastest for his best WorldSBK qualifying so far. Axel Bassani and Lorenzo Baldassarri will join the Honda rider on the third row.

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Sam Lowes completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Alvaro Bautista who will start alongside him on row four.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Estoril are below.