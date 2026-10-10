2026 Estoril WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Nicolo Bulega takes pole & lap record
Full results from Superpole at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK at the Autodromo do Estoril.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, round 10 of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega too pole position in Superpole at Estoril, becoming the first rider in WorldSBK history to lap the circuit in under 1m34s.
Iker Lecuona took second and was the only rider within half-a-second of his team-mate, while Alex Lowes took third place.
Alberto Surra was outside the top-three for the first time this weekend, finishing fourth, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Yari Montella who completed the top-six. Montella only managed one run in Superpole before encountering a technical problem on the out-lap for his second run; he got back out after returning to the pits, but was too late to get over the line for another timed lap.
Jake Dixon was seventh-fastest for his best WorldSBK qualifying so far. Axel Bassani and Lorenzo Baldassarri will join the Honda rider on the third row.
Sam Lowes completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Alvaro Bautista who will start alongside him on row four.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Estoril are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito do Estoril | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.884
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.041
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:34.430
|4
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.511
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.549
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.747
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.788
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:34.839
|9
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.958
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.995
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.132
|12
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.184
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.207
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.228
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.238
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.407
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.489
|18
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.636
|19
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.640
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.659
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.025
|22
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.498