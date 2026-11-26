November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test: Thursday Results
Full results from Thursday's running at the November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test as of 13:00 local time.
Results at 13:00 local time from day two of the November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test.
Alex Lowes maintained his position at the top of the times on Thursday morning, finishing at 13:00 ahead of fellow Bimota rider Axel Bassani and Honda's Jake Dixon, who were the only riders other than Lowes to lap in the 1m39s.
Full WorldSBK results at 13:00 on day two of the Jerez test are below.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.404
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.799
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.834
|4
|Michael van der Mark 1
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.052
|5
|Garrett Gerloff 2
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.420
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.686
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.246
|8
|Dirk Geiger
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.302
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|AS Racing
|Yamaha R9
|1:43.110
|10
|David Salvador
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:43.225
|11
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|1:43.318
|12
|Lennox Lehmann
|GER
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.330
|13
|Julius Prellsen
|DEN
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R9
|1:44.377
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