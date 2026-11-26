Results at 13:00 local time from day two of the November 2026 Jerez WorldSBK test.

Alex Lowes maintained his position at the top of the times on Thursday morning, finishing at 13:00 ahead of fellow Bimota rider Axel Bassani and Honda's Jake Dixon, who were the only riders other than Lowes to lap in the 1m39s.

Full WorldSBK results at 13:00 on day two of the Jerez test are below.

Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.404 2 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.799 3 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.834 4 Michael van der Mark 1 NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK BMW M1000 RR 1:40.052 5 Garrett Gerloff 2 USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:40.420 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.686 7 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.246 8 Dirk Geiger GER Team Apreco Yamaha R1 1:42.302 9 Jeremy Alcoba ESP AS Racing Yamaha R9 1:43.110 10 David Salvador ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:43.225 11 Jaume Masia ESP Kawasaki WorldSSP Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 1:43.318 12 Lennox Lehmann GER Team Apreco Yamaha R1 1:43.330 13 Julius Prellsen DEN Team Apreco Yamaha R9 1:44.377

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT