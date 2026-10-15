BSB reveals 2027 calendar with rare summer addition

BSB is set to undergo a technical overhaul in 2027, but its calendar will remain largely the same as this year.

The 2026 season saw Oulton Park’s second round moved to the beginning of August while Donington Park returned to the Showdown portion of the season as the penultimate round before Brands Hatch.

Those changes from 2025 remain for 2027, with Oulton Park’s second round due to take place on 30 July – 1 August, while Donington’s second event will take place equidistant between Assen, which again returns to open the Showdown portion in mid-September, and Brands Hatch which keeps its usual position as the season finale.

Oulton Park again opens the season on the first May bank holiday weekend (1–3 May), before Donington Park’s first round on 21–23 May. This will be the last round before the Isle of Man TT, after which the BSB season will pick up again at Knockhill on 18–20 June.

Max Cook leads Ryan Vickers, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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Snetterton follows two weeks later, then Brands Hatch and Oulton Park form a rare double-header in late-July to early-August.

Thruxton, then Cadwell Park on the August bank holiday weekend conclude the regular season before the Showdown begins in September.

There are also two official tests scheduled: Donington on 26–27 March, and Oulton Park on 20–21 April.

The full 2027 BSB calendar is below.

Round Circuit Date 1 Oulton Park 1-3 May 2 Donington Park 21-23 May 3 Knockhill 18-20 June 4 Snetterton 2-4 July 5 Brands Hatch 16-18 July 6 Oulton Park 30 July - 1 August 7 Thruxton 6-8 August 8 Cadwell Park 28-30 August 9 TT Circuit Assen 17-19 September 10 Donington Park 1-3 October 11 Brands Hatch 15-17 October

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