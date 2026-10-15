BSB reveals 2027 calendar with rare summer addition

BSB has revealed its 2027 calendar with few changes from the 2026 schedule.

Kyle Ryde leads Scott Redding, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde leads Scott Redding, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

BSB is set to undergo a technical overhaul in 2027, but its calendar will remain largely the same as this year.

The 2026 season saw Oulton Park’s second round moved to the beginning of August while Donington Park returned to the Showdown portion of the season as the penultimate round before Brands Hatch. 

Those changes from 2025 remain for 2027, with Oulton Park’s second round due to take place on 30 July – 1 August, while Donington’s second event will take place equidistant between Assen, which again returns to open the Showdown portion in mid-September, and Brands Hatch which keeps its usual position as the season finale.

Oulton Park again opens the season on the first May bank holiday weekend (1–3 May), before Donington Park’s first round on 21–23 May. This will be the last round before the Isle of Man TT, after which the BSB season will pick up again at Knockhill on 18–20 June.

Max Cook leads Ryan Vickers, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Max Cook leads Ryan Vickers, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Snetterton follows two weeks later, then Brands Hatch and Oulton Park form a rare double-header in late-July to early-August.

Thruxton, then Cadwell Park on the August bank holiday weekend conclude the regular season before the Showdown begins in September.

There are also two official tests scheduled: Donington on 26–27 March, and Oulton Park on 20–21 April.

The full 2027 BSB calendar is below.

RoundCircuitDate
1Oulton Park1-3 May
2Donington Park21-23 May
3Knockhill18-20 June
4Snetterton2-4 July
5Brands Hatch16-18 July
6Oulton Park30 July - 1 August
7Thruxton6-8 August
8Cadwell Park28-30 August
9TT Circuit Assen17-19 September
10Donington Park1-3 October
11Brands Hatch15-17 October

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British Superbikes
BSB reveals 2027 calendar with rare summer addition
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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