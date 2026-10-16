2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results

Results from day one of the eleventh and final round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, where Kyle Ryde was fastest.

Kyle Ryde was fastest on Friday as BSB began the final round of 2026 at Brands Hatch
Kyle Ryde was fastest on Friday as BSB began the final round of 2026 at Brands Hatch
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The first day of action at the final British Superbikes Showdown round got off to a wet start at Brands Hatch, but as the track dried out the times dropped, with Kyle Ryde topping Pre-Qualifying to lead the riders heading directly to Q2.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider did not even venture out on track in the wet first session, and his PQ was also economical, with just four laps on the Ducati needed to register the top time - 1’ 24.611s - a statement of intent at the start of the final round.

It was Max Cook who came closest to the time, out late with AJN Steelstock bimota team-mate Joe Talbot, he finished just 0.134s slower in a close session.

Danny Kent had been the second rider to register a sub 1m 25s lap, pushed back a place to third, the top Yamaha in the final session on the day for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, at the round where he won the last race of lthe 2025 season.

Scott Redding will need wins to keep his title hopes alive, and secured safe passage direct to the second qualifying session with fourth for Hager PBM Ducati.

Rory Skinner was a close fifth on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Bradley Ray, still with a small mathematical title hope, was the last of the sub 1m 25s riders, in sixth for McAMS Yamaha.

Ryan Vickers was the top Honda in PQ for Honda Racing UK in seventh, ahead of Christian Iddon, whose leap up to eighth for Sencat Yamaha towards the end of the session knocked Glenn Irwin out of the top 12, sending him into the Q1 session on Saturday.

There were no issues stopping Leon Haslam for moving on at Brands Hatch, with the Moto Rapido Ducati into Q2 after placing ninth, with Talbot the top rookie, inside the top ten.

Storm Stacey also made it through to Q2 directly, but was the first rider over half a second away from the lead time, in eleventh for Bathams AJN Ducati, with Lee Jackson taking the final  progression slot in 12th for DAO Racing.

Glenn Irwin was only 0.035s away in 13th on the second Nitrous Coin Ducati, while after a strong start Josh Brookes, who holds a strong winning record at Brands Hatch, was also out of luck in 14th on the second DAO entry.

Charlie Nesbitt, who recently split from the TAG Honda team was back on track alongside Stacey at Bathams AJN Ducati, as a thank you for riding the bike at the Oulton Park test, with a second bike created from spare parts and stock components, finishing Friday in 21st.

Luke Hedger had a technical issue, stopping on track at Hawthorn Hill.

Rhys Irwin did not set a time in the session for MasterMac Honda.

Full results from Brands Hatch BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - PQ

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)1' 24.475s
2Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.134s
3Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.180s
4Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.197s
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.206s
6Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.234s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.404s
8Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.409s
9Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.422s
10Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.471s
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.626s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.644s
  Riders to Q1  
13Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.679s
14Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.043s
15Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.145s
16Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.480s
17Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.544s
18Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.563s
19Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+1.591s
20Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.601s
21Charlie NesbittGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+1.602s
22Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+1.976s
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.075s
24Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.006s
25Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)DNS

Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 24.466s (Yamaha, 2025)
BSB best ever lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding,3 Max Cook)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Max Cook)

2025 Showdown Round:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Scott Redding ( Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2  Bradley Ray, 3 Tommy Bridewell)


FP2

The second session was extended to 45 minutes to make up for the shorter FP1, and provided the first dry track time for the class, with all bikes out on track.

The lead changed several times, with Cook providing the best lap at the chequered flag, just ahead of the last rider out of the pits, top Yamaha man Skinner, and Cook's team-mate at Bimota, Talbot, who all held P1 over the session.

Brookes also had a spell at the top on his way to fourth as top Honda, with Stacey completing the FP2 top five ahead of DAO Racing’s second rider Jackson.

The remaining title challengers were a little further back, with Ryde in eighth, ahead of Redding in ninth and Ray in tenth.

Andrew Irwin was at the bottom of the time screens after a technical issue saw him, pulling off track on the start straight with twenty minutes remaining.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - FP2

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)1' 25.283s
2Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.099s
3Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.134s
4Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.177s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+0.178s
6Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.287s
7Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.298s
8Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.323s
9Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+0.363s
10Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.578s
11Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.617s
12Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)+0.627s
13Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.640s
14Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+0.772s
15Christian IddonGBRSencat Racing (Yamaha)+0.821s
16Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.140s
17Eugene McManusIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.254s
18Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.340s
19Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.431s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+1.664s
21Rhys IrwinIRLMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.886s
22Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+1.918s
23Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+2.009s
24Charlie NesbittGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+2.586s
25Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.717s


FP1

The first session in Kent was delayed by the wet weather. When on track, FP1 was also reduced, down from an hour to thirty minutes.

Rookie Talbot was the early frontrunner as it remained drizzly, with Vickers and Brookes also leading the session.

The DAO rider had sat top until the chequered flag, when a late lap from Jason O’Halloran took over, with Brookes just behind on his Honda on times, but now in the pit and not on track. Third placed Kent had also headed back to his box. The early top five in the tricky conditions was completed by Fraser Rogers for TAG Honda, half a second from the session best time, and Talbot.

Of the Showdown title riders, Ray was 15th , Redding eighth, while Ryde elected to sit out the session entirely, with only 17 riders heading out on track in FP1.


FP1 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - FP1

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jason O'Halloran AUSHonda Racing UK (Honda)1' 36.050s
2Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.244s
3Danny Kent GBRCheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.346s
4Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.598s
5Joe TalbotGBRAJN Steelstock (bimota)+0.813s
6Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+0.867s
7Ryan VickersGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.870s
8Scott Redding GBRHager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)+1.314s
9Ilya MikhalchikUKRROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team+1.673s
10Scott SwannGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.433s
11Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.841s
12Andrew IrwinGBRMET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)+2.867s
13Brayden ElliottAUSNP Racing (Honda)+3.314s
14Richard KerrIRLSM Racing (Honda)+4.042s
15Bradley RayGBRMcAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)+4.287s
16Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +4.352s
17Charlie NesbittGBRBathams AJN Racing (Ducati)+4.636s

Tags:

2026
British Superbikes
Brands Hatch

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