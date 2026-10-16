2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results
Results from day one of the eleventh and final round of the 2026 British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, where Kyle Ryde was fastest.
The first day of action at the final British Superbikes Showdown round got off to a wet start at Brands Hatch, but as the track dried out the times dropped, with Kyle Ryde topping Pre-Qualifying to lead the riders heading directly to Q2.
The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider did not even venture out on track in the wet first session, and his PQ was also economical, with just four laps on the Ducati needed to register the top time - 1’ 24.611s - a statement of intent at the start of the final round.
It was Max Cook who came closest to the time, out late with AJN Steelstock bimota team-mate Joe Talbot, he finished just 0.134s slower in a close session.
Danny Kent had been the second rider to register a sub 1m 25s lap, pushed back a place to third, the top Yamaha in the final session on the day for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, at the round where he won the last race of lthe 2025 season.
Scott Redding will need wins to keep his title hopes alive, and secured safe passage direct to the second qualifying session with fourth for Hager PBM Ducati.
Rory Skinner was a close fifth on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, completing a strong opening day for the team.
Bradley Ray, still with a small mathematical title hope, was the last of the sub 1m 25s riders, in sixth for McAMS Yamaha.
Ryan Vickers was the top Honda in PQ for Honda Racing UK in seventh, ahead of Christian Iddon, whose leap up to eighth for Sencat Yamaha towards the end of the session knocked Glenn Irwin out of the top 12, sending him into the Q1 session on Saturday.
There were no issues stopping Leon Haslam for moving on at Brands Hatch, with the Moto Rapido Ducati into Q2 after placing ninth, with Talbot the top rookie, inside the top ten.
Storm Stacey also made it through to Q2 directly, but was the first rider over half a second away from the lead time, in eleventh for Bathams AJN Ducati, with Lee Jackson taking the final progression slot in 12th for DAO Racing.
Glenn Irwin was only 0.035s away in 13th on the second Nitrous Coin Ducati, while after a strong start Josh Brookes, who holds a strong winning record at Brands Hatch, was also out of luck in 14th on the second DAO entry.
Charlie Nesbitt, who recently split from the TAG Honda team was back on track alongside Stacey at Bathams AJN Ducati, as a thank you for riding the bike at the Oulton Park test, with a second bike created from spare parts and stock components, finishing Friday in 21st.
Luke Hedger had a technical issue, stopping on track at Hawthorn Hill.
Rhys Irwin did not set a time in the session for MasterMac Honda.
Full results from Brands Hatch BSB PQ:
2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - PQ
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|1' 24.475s
|2
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.134s
|3
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.180s
|4
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+0.197s
|5
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.206s
|6
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.234s
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.404s
|8
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.409s
|9
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+0.422s
|10
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.471s
|11
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+0.626s
|12
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.644s
|Riders to Q1
|13
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.679s
|14
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+1.043s
|15
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.145s
|16
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.480s
|17
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.544s
|18
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+1.563s
|19
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+1.591s
|20
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.601s
|21
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+1.602s
|22
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+1.976s
|23
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.075s
|24
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+3.006s
|25
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|DNS
Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:
BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 24.466s (Yamaha, 2025)
BSB best ever lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)
Round 5:
Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding,3 Max Cook)
Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)
Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Max Cook)
2025 Showdown Round:
Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Christian Iddon)
Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Kyle Ryde)
Race 2 (sprint): 1 Scott Redding ( Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)
Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Tommy Bridewell)
FP2
The second session was extended to 45 minutes to make up for the shorter FP1, and provided the first dry track time for the class, with all bikes out on track.
The lead changed several times, with Cook providing the best lap at the chequered flag, just ahead of the last rider out of the pits, top Yamaha man Skinner, and Cook's team-mate at Bimota, Talbot, who all held P1 over the session.
Brookes also had a spell at the top on his way to fourth as top Honda, with Stacey completing the FP2 top five ahead of DAO Racing’s second rider Jackson.
The remaining title challengers were a little further back, with Ryde in eighth, ahead of Redding in ninth and Ray in tenth.
Andrew Irwin was at the bottom of the time screens after a technical issue saw him, pulling off track on the start straight with twenty minutes remaining.
FP2 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|1' 25.283s
|2
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.099s
|3
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.134s
|4
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.177s
|5
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+0.178s
|6
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.287s
|7
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.298s
|8
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.323s
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+0.363s
|10
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.578s
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.617s
|12
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati)
|+0.627s
|13
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+0.640s
|14
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+0.772s
|15
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Sencat Racing (Yamaha)
|+0.821s
|16
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+1.140s
|17
|Eugene McManus
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.254s
|18
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.340s
|19
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+1.431s
|20
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+1.664s
|21
|Rhys Irwin
|IRL
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+1.886s
|22
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+1.918s
|23
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+2.009s
|24
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+2.586s
|25
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+2.717s
FP1
The first session in Kent was delayed by the wet weather. When on track, FP1 was also reduced, down from an hour to thirty minutes.
Rookie Talbot was the early frontrunner as it remained drizzly, with Vickers and Brookes also leading the session.
The DAO rider had sat top until the chequered flag, when a late lap from Jason O’Halloran took over, with Brookes just behind on his Honda on times, but now in the pit and not on track. Third placed Kent had also headed back to his box. The early top five in the tricky conditions was completed by Fraser Rogers for TAG Honda, half a second from the session best time, and Talbot.
Of the Showdown title riders, Ray was 15th , Redding eighth, while Ryde elected to sit out the session entirely, with only 17 riders heading out on track in FP1.
FP1 Results:
2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|1' 36.050s
|2
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.244s
|3
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+0.346s
|4
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+0.598s
|5
|Joe Talbot
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock (bimota)
|+0.813s
|6
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+0.867s
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+0.870s
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati)
|+1.314s
|9
|Ilya Mikhalchik
|UKR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team
|+1.673s
|10
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+2.433s
|11
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|+2.841s
|12
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati)
|+2.867s
|13
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|NP Racing (Honda)
|+3.314s
|14
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|SM Racing (Honda)
|+4.042s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha)
|+4.287s
|16
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati)
|+4.352s
|17
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati)
|+4.636s