2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Practice Results

The first day of action at the final British Superbikes Showdown round got off to a wet start at Brands Hatch, but as the track dried out the times dropped, with Kyle Ryde topping Pre-Qualifying to lead the riders heading directly to Q2.

The Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider did not even venture out on track in the wet first session, and his PQ was also economical, with just four laps on the Ducati needed to register the top time - 1’ 24.611s - a statement of intent at the start of the final round.

It was Max Cook who came closest to the time, out late with AJN Steelstock bimota team-mate Joe Talbot, he finished just 0.134s slower in a close session.

Danny Kent had been the second rider to register a sub 1m 25s lap, pushed back a place to third, the top Yamaha in the final session on the day for Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha, at the round where he won the last race of lthe 2025 season.

Scott Redding will need wins to keep his title hopes alive, and secured safe passage direct to the second qualifying session with fourth for Hager PBM Ducati.

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Rory Skinner was a close fifth on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike, completing a strong opening day for the team.

Bradley Ray, still with a small mathematical title hope, was the last of the sub 1m 25s riders, in sixth for McAMS Yamaha.

Ryan Vickers was the top Honda in PQ for Honda Racing UK in seventh, ahead of Christian Iddon, whose leap up to eighth for Sencat Yamaha towards the end of the session knocked Glenn Irwin out of the top 12, sending him into the Q1 session on Saturday.

There were no issues stopping Leon Haslam for moving on at Brands Hatch, with the Moto Rapido Ducati into Q2 after placing ninth, with Talbot the top rookie, inside the top ten.

Storm Stacey also made it through to Q2 directly, but was the first rider over half a second away from the lead time, in eleventh for Bathams AJN Ducati, with Lee Jackson taking the final progression slot in 12th for DAO Racing.

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Glenn Irwin was only 0.035s away in 13th on the second Nitrous Coin Ducati, while after a strong start Josh Brookes, who holds a strong winning record at Brands Hatch, was also out of luck in 14th on the second DAO entry.

Charlie Nesbitt, who recently split from the TAG Honda team was back on track alongside Stacey at Bathams AJN Ducati, as a thank you for riding the bike at the Oulton Park test, with a second bike created from spare parts and stock components, finishing Friday in 21st.

Luke Hedger had a technical issue, stopping on track at Hawthorn Hill.

Rhys Irwin did not set a time in the session for MasterMac Honda.

Full results from Brands Hatch BSB PQ:

2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - PQ Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 1' 24.475s 2 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.134s 3 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.180s 4 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.197s 5 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.206s 6 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.234s 7 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.404s 8 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.409s 9 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.422s 10 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.471s 11 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.626s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.644s Riders to Q1 13 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.679s 14 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.043s 15 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.145s 16 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.480s 17 Scott Swann GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.544s 18 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.563s 19 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +1.591s 20 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.601s 21 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +1.602s 22 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +1.976s 23 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.075s 24 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +3.006s 25 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) DNS

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Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 24.466s (Yamaha, 2025)

BSB best ever lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding,3 Max Cook)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Max Cook)

2025 Showdown Round:

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Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Scott Redding ( Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Tommy Bridewell)



FP2

The second session was extended to 45 minutes to make up for the shorter FP1, and provided the first dry track time for the class, with all bikes out on track.

The lead changed several times, with Cook providing the best lap at the chequered flag, just ahead of the last rider out of the pits, top Yamaha man Skinner, and Cook's team-mate at Bimota, Talbot, who all held P1 over the session.

Brookes also had a spell at the top on his way to fourth as top Honda, with Stacey completing the FP2 top five ahead of DAO Racing’s second rider Jackson.

The remaining title challengers were a little further back, with Ryde in eighth, ahead of Redding in ninth and Ray in tenth.

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Andrew Irwin was at the bottom of the time screens after a technical issue saw him, pulling off track on the start straight with twenty minutes remaining.

FP2 Results:

2026 British Superbikes Round 11 Brands Hatch - FP2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 1' 25.283s 2 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.099s 3 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) +0.134s 4 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.177s 5 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +0.178s 6 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +0.287s 7 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.298s 8 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.323s 9 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) +0.363s 10 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.578s 11 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.617s 12 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) +0.627s 13 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) +0.640s 14 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) +0.772s 15 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) +0.821s 16 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.140s 17 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.254s 18 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.340s 19 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team +1.431s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +1.664s 21 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.886s 22 Scott Swann GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +1.918s 23 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) +2.009s 24 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) +2.586s 25 Andrew Irwin GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) +2.717s



FP1

The first session in Kent was delayed by the wet weather. When on track, FP1 was also reduced, down from an hour to thirty minutes.

Rookie Talbot was the early frontrunner as it remained drizzly, with Vickers and Brookes also leading the session.

The DAO rider had sat top until the chequered flag, when a late lap from Jason O’Halloran took over, with Brookes just behind on his Honda on times, but now in the pit and not on track. Third placed Kent had also headed back to his box. The early top five in the tricky conditions was completed by Fraser Rogers for TAG Honda, half a second from the session best time, and Talbot.

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Of the Showdown title riders, Ray was 15th , Redding eighth, while Ryde elected to sit out the session entirely, with only 17 riders heading out on track in FP1.



FP1 Results: