Two realistic F1 signings that would make Audi a force to be reckoned with

Audi are just two years away from joining the F1 grid but question marks remain over who will drive for the German automotive giant.

Current Sauber incumbents Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will have their own desires of staking a claim for the two available seats, though neither have concrete futures.

34-year-old Bottas is committed to the Hinwil-based outfit until the end of 2024, while Zhou’s deal also expires at the end of the year.

Doubts over the Chinese racer’s future emerged towards the end of last season during a period of delayed confirmation about him staying for 2024.

This came at a time Sauber were also weighing up the future of junior driver and F2 champion Theo Pourchaire, but Zhou was ultimately retained for another 12 months.

A host of drivers have already been linked to Audi’s eagerly-anticipated F1 venture, and a complete driver line-up overhaul cannot be ruled out at this stage.

There are two obvious - and potentially realistic - targets that stand out above the rest who could help Audi achieve its grand plans.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz celebrates his win at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Rumours linking Carlos Sainz to Audi refuse to go away, despite the Spaniard repeatedly insisting that his “priority is to stay at Ferrari for many more years”.

Nevertheless, Sainz, whose contract is due to expire at the end of 2024, could potentially become a key player in the 2025 silly season.

The only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023 wants clarity over his F1 future before the start of the 2024 season, and Ferrari appear aligned with Sainz on that.

However, the length of any contract extension could be a sticking point. Ferrari are reportedly less keen to grant Sainz his wish of a longer-term deal.

Prolonged negotiations could prompt a rival to swoop in for Sainz, who is thought to be top of Audi’s driver wish list.

As a two-time grand prix winner, five-time polesitter and 18-time podium finisher, Sainz would be a statement signing for Audi, signalling the German brand’s bold ambitions.

Could Sainz’s head be turned by the prospect of leading Audi’s F1 project? Such a move would also see the 29-year-old reunited with former McLaren boss Andreas Seidl.

Intriguingly, Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr, has strong links to Audi. Sainz Sr took Audi to a historic first win at the 2024 Dakar Rally last weekend before revealing that he and his son have discussed the prospect of moving to Audi.

Until Sainz signs on the dotted line for Ferrari, the speculation will only continue to rumble on.

Alex Albon

Alex Albon on the grid at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

Alex Albon is understandably in-demand after his starring performances for Williams over the past two seasons.

The British-Thai has been tipped as Ferrari’s first choice to replace Sainz in the event the Spaniard left for Audi, but what if Albon were to join him and become his teammate?

Assuming a route back to Red Bull never materialises, Albon, who has rebuilt his reputation since his heartbreaking demotion at the end of 2020, is proving he is deserving of another shot at a front-running team.

Audi may not be that team yet, but the German manufacturer has the resources, and the Sauber-run squad are bolstering their personnel and operations before they morph into Audi’s works team in 2026.

Still only 27, Albon is hitting the peak of his career and would represent a smart signing for Audi.

Although he is convinced Williams have a bright future under new team principal James Vowles, Albon wants to keep his options wide open for 2025 and is not willing to rush into committing to a new deal.

There have even been rumours, reported by ESPN, that Albon is “keen to free himself of his current Williams deal” after two teams unsuccessfully tried to sign him last year.

Could Audi be a case of right time, right place for Albon?