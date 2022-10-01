Heavy rain ahead of the session meant the start of FP3 was delayed while marshals worked to clear standing water, before the pit lane was declared open with 30 minutes remaining on the clock.

The drivers initially took to the track on full wet tyres but times tumbled as the circuit dried out and the field switched to intermediates, with Leclerc and Verstappen trading fastest laps.

Leclerc beat Verstappen to the quickest time by 0.526s on a weekend where the Red Bull driver could seal a second world title.

The Dutchman holds a 116-point advantage over Leclerc at the top of the standings and needs to win in Singapore - as well as requiring a shocker from his rivals - in order to wrap up the 2022 title with five races to spare.

Carlos Sainz was a second down on his Ferrari teammate in third, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Esteban Ocon and Sebastian Vettel ensured their teams had two cars inside the top 10, which also featured Mercedes’ George Russell and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

It was an awful session for Mercedes as both Russell and FP1 pacesetter Lewis Hamilton struggled with warm-up issues in the damp conditions.

The seven-time world champion was a lowly 12th, while Russell was still a whopping 3.2s off the pace in ninth.