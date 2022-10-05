The Grove-based outfit are looking for a new driver to partner Alex Albon in F1 2023 after confirming Nicholas Latifi’s departure at the end of the current season.

Schumacher faces an uncertain F1 future after a difficult sophomore campaign. The German reportedly has a 50-50 chance of staying at Haas next year, with Nico Hulkenberg also in contention for the seat alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

If he does lose his drive at Haas, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher could find himself handed an F1 lifeline by Williams.

“Mick deserves to stay in Formula 1. We’ll see if that happens, but he’s definitely an option for us,’ Capito told RTL.

“[A Schumacher in a Williams] would certainly be charming.

"[He could] really move forward and be a very good driver in Formula 1. He’s now in his second year, if you look at George Russell, he also made mistakes with Williams in the second year and he nevertheless developed.

"Formula 1 is very complex and the step from Formula 2 is so big because the cars are so complex and technically more demanding.

“You have to learn that, you have to give a driver two years to get there and show what he can do in the third year.”

Williams will wait to make second driver call

After starring on his F1 debut as a last-minute stand-in for the unwell Albon at the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries found himself at the centre of a three-team scrap for his services on a full-time basis in 2023.

According to reports, de Vries has agreed a deal to join AlphaTauri in a move that would free up Pierre Gasly to switch to Alpine. Both moves could be finalised and announced at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Capito admitted Williams are prepared to miss out on de Vries’ signature.

“This is not only up to us, the interest of other teams is also relatively high,” he explained.

“You have to see what he decides. We cannot and do not want to decide just yet. If he decides to join another team beforehand, then that’s how it is.”

F2 frontrunner and Williams junior driver Logan Sergeant is also an option for Williams, though a promotion to F1 hinges on whether he can secure the points he needs to qualify for a superlicence at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Capito stressed that Williams are in no rush to make a final decision, with the British squad likely wait until after the 2022 season ends.

“Most likely, it will be decided for us after the season,” he said. “I think it should be the case shortly after Abu Dhabi [the last race] or a week or two later.

“The whole market is on the move, something changes every day. We didn’t put any pressure on ourselves.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t decide if we wanted to beforehand.”