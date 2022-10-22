The veteran has confirmed that he won’t be in the F1 2023 driver line-up after leaving McLaren at the end of this season.

Ricciardo has “closed” negotiations to be a reserve driver but it will not be for Mercedes, Sky reported during Qualifying at the F1 United States Grand Prix.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

It could be with Red Bull, the team he formerly represented, Sky speculated.

Ricciardo had previously insisted that becoming a reserve driver in a major team would tee him up for a brighter future than accepting a full-time seat further down the grid.

He had been heavily linked to a reserve role with Mercedes, despite Lewis Hamilton dissuading him and advising that he remains in F1 full-time, but that avenue is now seemingly closed.

“You will see me around,” Ricciardo teased this week.

“It will look different for me but there is very much a plan in place.

“I am not checking out and saying ‘see you later’. It’s far from that.

“I am putting together a plan to, honestly, get me back to the front of the grid, to win races, and to do the stuff that I know that I can.”

Ricciardo is currently 12th in the F1 standings amid a disappointing year.