Mercedes currently occupy third place in the F1 2022 championship standings, 40 points behind Ferrari, and are looking to close out a difficult campaign on a high note.

The Silver Arrows have proved to be Red Bull’s nearest challenger in the last two rounds, with Hamilton forced to settle for second place behind Max Verstappen in the United States and Mexico City.

And the seven-time world champion is hopeful Mercedes can continue their recent resurgence to snatch runner-up spot away from Ferrari come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

“I know how important it is for the team back at the factory in terms of bonuses, especially with energy prices and rising costs in the UK,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

“It’s skyrocketed, so I know how impactful and important that is for them and I know how hard we have dug deep to catch up, so it would be an amazing feeling if we could.

“Ferrari have had an amazing car most of the year and most likely they will be back at the front this weekend.

“It will be no easy feat to beat them but if we did it would be a pretty amazing comeback and with that narrative it would send them into the winter knowing we mean business.”

Hamilton heads into the weekend in high spirits after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil, though he downplayed the likelihood of being able to repeat his stunning Interlagos victory from last year when asked to assess Mercedes’ chances.

“Well, I don’t think this circuit and the next one [Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi] is going to suit our car like it did in the last race,” he conceded.

“I’m hoping I’m wrong, I’m hoping the engineers are wrong and I’m hoping the car is a lot better than we expect.

“I’m going in with that positivity, rather than it’s not going to be the easiest of weekends.