Team principal Fred Vasseur had already confirmed that Leclerc would receive a grid penalty in Jeddah after suffering two problems with the electronics control unit (ECU) across the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Can Red Bull win every race this season? Video of Can Red Bull win every race this season?

During opening practice on Friday it was formally confirmed that Leclerc had taken his third control electronics unit, as well as a new engine and MGU-H in his Ferrari.

The changes have triggered an automatic 10-place grid drop for Leclerc at Sunday’s second round of the season.

It was also confirmed that teammate Sainz had also moved onto his second internal combustion engine (ICE) of the season.

Drivers have an allocation of three ICE components before penalties come into effect, meaning Sainz will not face a grid drop.

Ferrari said the power unit changes for both drivers were as a “further precaution” after the issues they faced in Bahrain, suggesting the Italian outfit still have concerns about reliability.

McLaren’s Lando Norris has also moved onto a second engine, and had a new turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K and exhaust fitted to his MCL60 after the pneumatics problem that plagued his race in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has a new energy store and control electronics - with no penalties incurred.