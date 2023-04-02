Australian GP red-flagged for second time after Magnussen loses wheel

F1 Australian GP red-flagged for second time after Kevin Magnussen loses wheel
The F1 Australian Grand Prix has been red-flagged for a second time after Kevin Magnussen dramatically lost a wheel from his Haas car.
Magnussen hit the wall coming out of Turn 2, causing his rear right wheel to detach from his Haas and be sent bouncing onto the track.
The FIA said the second red flag in Melbourne was to enable a clear up of "wheel rim debris over a wide area".
It sets up a thrilling two-lap sprint to the end with a second standing restart, with Max Verstappen being joined by former title rival Lewis Hamilton on the front row of the grid.
SAFETY CAR
