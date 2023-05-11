‘Ferrari’s biggest problem is the drivers’ - Schumacher scolds Leclerc and Sainz

Ferrari’s lacklustre start to the 2023 season continued at the Miami Grand Prix as Sainz picked up a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pitlane on his way to slipping from third on the grid to finish fifth.

Things were no better for Leclerc, who, after crashing out of qualifying, failed to make any progress in Sunday’s race as the Monegasque came home a disappointing seventh.

Writing his post-race column for Sky Deutschland, Schumacher did not hold back as he blasted both drivers for their lack of consistency.

“Ferrari once again fell short of expectations,” Schumacher wrote.“Ferrari has given me a very decent impression since Fred Vasseur took office. A lot has happened there.

"I see the biggest problem with the drivers. For me, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are not consistent enough.”

Schumacher went on to state that Leclerc’s pair of shunts over the Miami weekend, and risky set-up choices, are further proof he is not yet ready to become a world champion.

"Leclerc himself has said that, against the advice of his engineers, he mistuned the car,” Schumacher continued.

“With his mistakes, he shows that he either doesn't have the maturity yet or maybe at the end of the day he's not consistently good to drive a world championship for Ferrari.

"At the moment, this is not the case.”

Sainz did not escape criticism, with Schumacher writing: "Sainz was eight tenths away from Leclerc on a weekend, in Miami he was at his level, slows sown and drives into the pit lane too fast.

"To be honest, the Ferrari team is currently doing a better job than both drivers."