Having been Red Bull’s closest challengers last year, Ferrari have slipped backwards in the F1 pecking order and currently sit fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari? Video of Should Charles Leclerc leave Ferrari?

Following an underwhelming start to the campaign, Ferrari brought a major upgrade package to the Spanish Grand Prix, though there was little improvement in terms of performance.

Carlos Sainz struggled as he slipped from second on the grid to fifth at the chequered flag, while teammate Charles Leclerc could only recover to 11th after starting from the back following a disastrous qualifying.

Despite Ferrari changing the rear-end of Leclerc's car, the Monegasque said he “didn’t understand” what his team did wrong after reporting different issues throughout the race.

"It's a funny season in a way because we have seen quite a lot of disparity between apparent form on one circuit and the same form, or expectations, on another circuit,” 1996 world champion Hill told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“Everyone is scratching their heads apart from Red Bull, who are delivering on every track.

"We can't say we can look at Barcelona and say that is now the formbook for the rest of the season because Canada is a different track, so is Silverstone. There will still be variety through the field.

"Then what can you say about Ferrari? When one is up, the other is down. It's like they are running with one leg all the time. There always seems to be a problem with them."

Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes added: “My worry is Ferrari are going in the opposite direction

“They changed their car and we saw a very different Ferrari in Spain. They are now trying to chase that route as well.

“Where is the other challenge going to come from? There is a lot of work for a lot of teams and head-scratching going on."